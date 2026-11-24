MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Canary cargo drone to fly up to six round trips per scheduled flight day, demonstrating scalable commercial logistics model

MONTREAL, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSX:FLT) (OTCQX:TAKOF) (Frankfurt:A3DP5Y/ABB.F) (“Volatus” or“the Company”), a Canadian-headquartered global aerospace and defence company, today announced that it has signed a contract to provide scheduled drone cargo service for a major North American logistics company with an extensive distribution network. Volatus will use its Canary cargo drone to move shipments between two of the customer's locations.

Under the agreement, Volatus will deploy its Canary cargo drone, capable of carrying payloads of up to 5 kg over distances of up to 30 km, along with the supporting ground infrastructure. All remote flight operations will be managed and controlled from Volatus' Operations Control Centre (OCC) in Vaughan, Ontario. The initial deployment is designed to support up to six round-trip flights per scheduled operating day.

“This contract represents an important milestone for Volatus to demonstrate the opportunity to integrate drone cargo services within an established logistics network,” said Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus.“Working with a customer of this scale strengthens our position as we pursue broader commercial adoption and recurring service revenue.”

Built to Scale

The operating model is designed to support additional routes through centralized flight management, creating opportunities for efficient expansion. Any route expansion would be subject to a future agreement between the parties. Financial terms were not disclosed for competitive reasons.

Volatus expects the program to generate operating data to inform future deployments and support its strategy to scale autonomous cargo services.

Canary: Rapid Logistics. Zero Compromise.

Offering a 30 km range and a payload capacity of 5 kg, the Canary is engineered to redefine modern cargo transport. From delivering critical medical tests and emergency kits to everyday parcels and mail, this platform provides a highly efficient, sustainable alternative to traditional commercialized delivery.

The Canary is built around operational autonomy and safety. It features an integrated weight scale for exact payload measurements, and a touchless cargo drop system for seamless, hands-free deliveries. Backed by rigorous Transport Canada approvals, it supports public safety in both hard-to-reach rural regions and complex urban airspace.

ABOUT VOLATUS AEROSPACE INC.

Volatus Aerospace Inc. is a Canadian integrated aerospace company providing unmanned aerial systems, aerial intelligence services, autonomy software, and advanced training solutions supporting civil infrastructure, public safety, and defence markets. Through its combination of manufacturing, operations, and technology development, Volatus Aerospace is advancing the adoption of autonomous systems while supporting sovereign aerospace capability development in Canada and allied markets.

The Company operates a global platform supporting drone operations, pilot training, equipment sales, and data services while continuing to expand its capabilities in autonomy, remote operations, and next-generation aerial technologies.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

This news release contains statements that constitute“forward-looking information” and“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities, events, developments and operating performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as“plans”,“expects”,“is expected”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“forecasts”,“intends”,“anticipates”,“seeks”,“strategy” or“believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might” or“will” (or other variations of the foregoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information includes information regarding: (i) the business plans, business outlook and expectations of the Company; (ii) the timing, scope and frequency of flight operations under the program, the receipt of regulatory approvals, and any potential expansion of the program; and (iii) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and operating plans, strategies, or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to the Company, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to it and on assumptions it believes to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. In some instances, material factors or assumptions are discussed in this news release in connection with statements containing forward-looking information. Such material factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to: the commercialization of drone flights beyond visual line of sight and potential benefits to the Company; the receipt and maintenance of required regulatory approvals; weather and operating conditions; the customer's continued participation in the program; and meeting the continued listing requirements of the TSX. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Toronto Stock Exchange accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For Additional Information

Volatus Aerospace Inc.

Rob Walker, Chief Commercial Officer

+1-833-865-2887

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