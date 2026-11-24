Dyne Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conference
- Piper Sandler 38 th Annual Healthcare Conference, fireside chat on Tuesday, December 1, 2026 at 11:30 a.m. ET in New York
A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the Investors & Media section of Dyne's website at and a replay will be accessible for 90 days.
About Dyne Therapeutics
Dyne Therapeutics is focused on delivering functional improvement for people living with genetically driven neuromuscular diseases. We are developing therapeutics that target muscle and the central nervous system (CNS) to address the root cause of disease. The company is advancing clinical programs for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) as well as preclinical programs for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), Pompe disease and multiple DMD mutations. At Dyne, we are on a mission to deliver functional improvement for individuals, families and communities. Learn more at , and follow us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contacts:
Investors
Mia Tobias
...
781-317-0353
Media
Stacy Nartker
...
781-317-1938
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