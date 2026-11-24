MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Two seasonal favorites return for a limited time while supplies last

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Some holiday traditions involve matching pajamas. Habit's involve chargrilled beef and peppermint bark.

The Patty Melt and Peppermint Bark Shake are back for the holiday season, bringing two fan favorites back to Habit for a limited time.

The Patty Melt has built a loyal following for a pretty simple reason: as the winter season calls for heartwarming, satisfying meals, the Patty Melt delivers. Two chargrilled beef patties, caramelized onions, melted American and White American cheeses and tangy Thousand Island dressing, stacked between crispy toasted sourdough.

It's also one of the most-requested items across Habit's social channels. And when fans ask, Habit listens.

Then there's the Peppermint Bark Shake, returning after its holiday debut last year. Creamy vanilla soft serve is handspun with crushed peppermint and chocolate flakes for a cold, minty, chocolatey finish that gives cozy, seasonal vibes.

“Our fans are not subtle about wanting the Patty Melt back, and we respect that,” said Chef Jason Triail.“You've got two chargrilled patties, caramelized onions, melted cheese, Thousand Island and toasted sourdough. There's not much to argue with there. Then you finish it with a Peppermint Bark Shake and your Holiday plans are officially handled.”

The Patty Melt and Peppermint Bark Shake are available for a limited time during the holiday season while supplies last at participating Habit locations.

Follow Habit:

Instagram: @habitburgerandgrill

TikTok: @habitburgerandgrill

Facebook: facebook.com/habitburgerandgrill

Website: habitburger.com

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About Habit Burger & Grill

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, Habit Burger & Grill has been serving up fresh, cooked-to-order favorites for more than 55 years. Best known for its signature Charburgers, grilled over an open flame, Habit brings a distinctly California-inspired approach to fast casual dining with a menu that goes far beyond burgers, including handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salads, creamy shakes, and fan-favorite sides.

Habit continues to earn national recognition for its fresh flavor and quality. The brand's Double Char was ranked #1 by USA TODAY1 10Best three years running, its Tempura Green Beans earned the #1 spot in USA TODAY 10Best2 in 2024 and 2025, and Habit was named the #1 Fast Casual Restaurant by USA TODAY 10Best3 in 2025 and 2026. The brand's Chicken Club was also recognized as the best grilled chicken sandwich by The Daily Meal4, and Habit has been featured in Newsweek's“America's Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023” and Thrillist's roundup of“Underrated Burger Chains That Need to Be in Every State.” Today, Habit Burger & Grill has grown to more than 385 restaurants across 14 states as well as a fleet of food trucks, continuing to serve bold, fresh flavors that are always cooked to order. Learn more at .

Learn more at .

Sources: USA Today 10Best, USA Today 10Best, The Daily Meal, Newsweek, The Daily Meal, Thrillist

1Based on USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice 2024 Awards for Best Fast Food Burger. (Published July 2024, 2025 & 2026).

2Based on USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice 2024 Awards for Best Fast Food Sides. (Published July 2024 & 2025).

3Based on USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice 2024 Awards for Best Fast Casual Restaurant. (Published July 2025, July 2026).

4Based on Daily Meal's survey of consumer reviews from Reddit, Yelp! and TripAdvisor (Published Dec. 2023).

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at