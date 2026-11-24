MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Special initiative puts community investment decisions in the hands of Libro's people

London, Ontario, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- London, ON – November 24, 2026 – Libro Credit Union is directing $600,000 to 120 community organizations across Ontario through a special, one-time initiative that gives employees and Board members a direct say in where funding goes.

Following its January 1 merger with Kawartha Credit Union, now operating as Kawartha Financial Services, a division of Libro Credit Union, Libro is building on the strengths, relationships and community connections of both organizations. This investment is one example of how that collective strength can create an even greater impact in communities Libro serves, from Cornwall to Windsor.

Every Libro employee and Board member had the opportunity to direct $500 to an eligible registered charity or incorporated not-for-profit organization of their choice. Many employees chose to come together with colleagues and combine their contributions, allowing them to direct larger donations to organizations making a difference in their communities. The resulting $600,000 investment is above and beyond Libro's budgeted Community Investment dollars for 2026.

"Our success in 2026 reflects the commitment of our people every day, and we wanted to find a meaningful way to share that success with the communities we serve," said Shawn Good, President and CEO, Libro Credit Union. " Our merger with Kawartha has made us stronger and created even greater opportunities to make a positive impact. As a co-operative, we believe our success should benefit the communities where we live and work. Our people know those communities firsthand, and by putting this investment in their hands, they've helped direct support where it can make a real difference. I'm proud of how our people embraced this opportunity and the difference they're helping make."

The selected organizations support a range of important causes, including Indigenous reconciliation, food and housing security, youth services, employment and education.

Among the organizations receiving support, those focused on Indigenous communities and reconciliation will receive a combined $50,000, including a $20,000 donation to the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund, the London Food Bank will receive $27,500, while YES Shelter for Youth and Families in Peterborough will receive $20,000.

Community organizations on the impact of the funding

Representatives from three organizations receiving support shared what the funding will mean for their work and the communities they serve.

“We are incredibly grateful to Libro Credit Union and its employees and Board members for choosing to support the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund through this initiative. It's encouraging to see organizations and individuals making reconciliation a priority and finding meaningful ways to move it forward. Their generosity helps us create more opportunities for Indigenous and non-Indigenous people to come together to learn, connect and take action.”

- Sarah Midanik, President & CEO, Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund

“Our relationship with Libro goes back more than 23 years. Throughout that time, Libro has been a valued community partner, sharing our belief in the importance of caring for one another. What makes this donation particularly meaningful is that it is staff-led - a reflection of the compassion and generosity of the people who work at Libro. We are grateful for this gift and for the longstanding relationship and commitment to our community it represents.”

- Jane Roy, Co-Executive Director, London Food Bank

“For more than 10 years, YES Shelter has valued its relationship with Kawartha Financial Services and is incredibly grateful for this $20,000 gift. This investment will support vital programs and services for local young people and families experiencing or at risk of homelessness – programs that often have no dedicated source of funding. Our work is about more than providing a safe place to stay. It's about helping people build stability, regain independence and envision a brighter future. We're grateful to Libro and its people for standing alongside our community and those who need us most.”

- Aimeé Le Lagadec, Executive Director, YES Shelter for Youth and Families

In 2027, Libro will launch an updated Community Investment Strategy, building on the strong legacy of community support across Libro and Kawartha communities and creating new opportunities to deepen its impact as the organization grows.

About Libro Credit Union

Libro Credit Union is a full-service financial institution with a purpose of strengthening financial well-being for a better tomorrow. On January 1, 2026, Libro merged with Kawartha Credit Union, now operating as Kawartha Financial Services, a division of Libro Credit Union. This merger brings together more than 180,000 members, with more than $12.5 billion in assets under management and administration, full-service financial solutions delivered through 57 locations and robust digital platforms. With over 80 years of history, Libro is a trusted, purpose-driven partner committed to creating positive social and environmental impact as a certified B Corporation®, an associate member of the Responsible Investment Association, and a Living Wage employer. Visit

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Kristen NyenhuisCommunications Director

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