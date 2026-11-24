MENAFN - Asia Times) Monday's unanimous board vote reinstating Jensen Huang as Nvidia chief executive, backed publicly by US President Donald Trump, triggered a sharp relief rally across global artificial intelligence stocks, with Nvidia shares surging more than 31% in New York trading.

Yet across Southeast Asia, which accounts for roughly half of Asia-Pacific's under-construction data center pipeline according to Cushman & Wakefield, Huang's comeback does nothing to resolve the physical, financial and regulatory bottlenecks closing in on the region's server-farm boom.

Financial analysts on Wall Street and in London have long priced in uninterrupted expansion. Gartner projects worldwide AI spending to reach US$4.05 trillion in 2027, with 59%, or $2.4 trillion, concentrated in infrastructure, even as Apollo warns that the industry will need $1.5 trillion to $2 trillion in annualized revenue by 2028 to justify that spending.

At the same time, Goldman Sachs flags mounting debt-funded capital expenditure, projecting nearly $1 trillion in new AI debt in 2027 as hyperscalers turn free-cash-flow negative.

Those capital assumptions are now colliding with a twin squeeze from Washington and host capitals. Rather than easing export friction, Huang's White House-brokered reinstatement leaves Nvidia operating under heightened political and compliance scrutiny just as the US Commerce Department's November 19 remote-access rule takes effect and Trump threatens punitive taxes on US firms building data centers overseas.

“Export control stands to be a significantly greater constraint following the Jensen saga, even with his reinstatement. Politics [is] now more fundamentally involved,” Ian Bremmer, president and founder of political risk consultancy Eurasia Group, said in an interview.

Global lenders are already reassessing the fallout. Major banks, including JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup, have begun reviewing their financing exposure to Southeast Asian data-center projects caught between US chip restrictions and cross-border cloud uncertainty, compounding pressure on debt-leveraged operators that analysts already warn will face severe consolidation by 2030.

Nowhere is that domestic regulatory pushback sharper than in Thailand.