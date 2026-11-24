Exalate 2025–2026 Field Report on enterprise integration, migration and cross-company collaboration.

Logo

New Exalate research explores how enterprises manage integration ownership, migrations, and collaboration across company boundaries.

- Francis Martens, co-founder and CTO, Exalate

ANTWERP, BELGIUM, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Exalate, an enterprise integration software company, today published its 2025–2026 Field Report, an analysis of approximately 110 anonymized customer conversations held between July 2025 and September 2026. The report examines how teams keep work moving when the systems they use change, when companies consolidate or restructure, and when part of the work sits with another company.

Support-to-engineering workflows came up in 47% of the conversations, and 29% involved a migration or a period of running old and new systems side by side. For companies planning a cloud move or consolidating software, these dependencies help determine when an old system can be retired and how teams keep meeting customer commitments during the transition.

Migrations involve more than moving data

For teams preparing for Jira Cloud, the report describes three jobs. Teams have to move historical records, preserve or re-establish the links that carry updates on open work, and adapt integration rules and scripts that rely on the old environment. The report notes smoother cutovers among teams that reviewed their scripts early. Atlassian has set March 28, 2029, as the end-of-life date for Jira Data Center.

Shared work needs agreed rules

The report puts cross-company integration use cases at 39% of conversations, including work with vendors, clients, partners, and outsourcers. About half of cross-company check-ins came from service providers syncing tickets with clients. A service desk may depend on an engineering team or an external provider for the progress it reports to customers. When two companies share that work, they need to agree which status changes, comments and attachments can be shared, and who responds if an update fails. The report says one in five customers described their integration as business-critical, including connections they rely on for daily service delivery.

Ownership and visibility

In 32% of check-in conversations, the team had lost the person who set up the integration or depended on one person to run it. In 24% of all conversations, customers asked for better monitoring, alerts, or error details.

"Many of the decisions teams described were about responsibility as much as technology: what each side can see, who can change it, and who responds when an update fails," said Francis Martens, CTO at Exalate. "The same questions arise as companies bring AI agents into service workflows. If an agent reads an incident in one system and updates a linked record in another, the teams responsible need to know what the agent can read and change, whether its information is current, and how to trace its actions."

When work crosses systems or company boundaries, the people responsible need to know what changed, who acts next, and whether an update reached the other side. Reliable integrations carry that information into the tools teams already use, helping enterprises meet customer commitments as they migrate systems, reorganize teams, or change providers.

Key findings

47% of conversations involved support-to-engineering workflows, the most common use case.

39% concerned integrations that cross a company boundary.

32% of check-in conversations involved a team that had lost, or relied on, a single integration owner.

29% involved a migration or a period of running two systems side by side.

24% included a request for better monitoring, alerts, or error details.

One in five customers described their integration as business-critical.

Alongside the report, Exalate has published The Practical Guide to Reliable Integrations, a free companion with worked examples and planning briefs for migrating systems, sharing work with partners and handing off incidents between support and engineering.

Read the full report.

About the research

Exalate analyzed approximately 110 customer conversations held between July 2025 and September 2026. To protect customer confidentiality, Exalate anonymized the conversation material, removing company names, personal identifiers, and sensitive details, and reports the findings only in aggregate. Customers are named only in examples drawn from Exalate's published case studies. The figures describe this customer sample rather than the wider market, and figures from check-in conversations refer to that subset. Exalate plans to repeat the study in 2027 using the same themes and counting method.

About Exalate

Exalate provides enterprise integration software for organizations that need to coordinate work across business units and company boundaries. Its real-time, two-way integrations connect systems such as Jira, ServiceNow, Salesforce, Azure DevOps, and more. Based in Antwerp, Belgium, Exalate serves more than 2,500 organizations worldwide. Learn more at exalate.

Dafina Hristova

Exalate

+32 3 318 00 81

The Exaverse - a living network where businesses sync, scale, and grow without barriers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Exalate Publishes 2025–2026 Field Report on Enterprise Integration and Migration News Provided By Exalate NV November 24, 2026, 12:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.