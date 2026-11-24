Greisi Voja, Pianist

Greisi Voja in Concert

Greisi Voja Performing at Carnegie Hall

The Georgia State University graduate pianist performed Beethoven at Carnegie Hall on November 14, marking a milestone in her emerging international career.

- Greisi Voja, PianistNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Albanian pianist Greisi Voja, a graduate student in Piano Performance at Georgia State University, made her Carnegie Hall debut on November 14, 2026, after winning First Prize in the Soloist Category of the NY Classical Debut Awards for the second consecutive year. Performing at Weill Recital Hall during the competition's Gala Concert, Voja presented the fourth movement, Presto con fuoco, from Ludwig van Beethoven's Piano Sonata No. 18 in E-flat major, Op. 31, No. 3, known as The Hunt. The performance marked a significant step in her transition from graduate studies toward an international career as a concert pianist.Voja's Carnegie Hall appearance followed a series of international competition successes and represented the realization of a longstanding artistic ambition. Although she had also received First Prize at the NY Classical Debut Awards in 2025, she was unable to accept that year's invitation to perform at Carnegie Hall because of her participation in the Saarburg International Music Festival in Germany, supported by a Halle Foundation Grant.Her renewed success in the 2026 competition provided a second opportunity, allowing her to make her debut at one of classical music's most recognized concert venues."Performing at Carnegie Hall has been a dream of mine ever since I first sat down at the piano," said Voja. "Bringing Beethoven's music to that stage feels like the culmination of everything I have worked toward, as well as a reminder of how much further I wish to go."For her debut, Voja selected the energetic final movement of Beethoven's Piano Sonata No. 18, a work requiring rhythmic precision, technical command, and interpretive clarity. The Presto con fuoco finale, characterized by its driving momentum and demanding passagework, offered an opportunity to demonstrate the musical qualities she has developed through years of study, performances, and international competitions.The Carnegie Hall appearance came at an important stage in Voja's education. She is currently completing a Master of Music in Piano Performance at Georgia State University, with graduation expected in May 2027, while maintaining an active schedule as a collaborative pianist, instructor, and competition performer.Her achievement also reflects a growing record of international recognition. In 2026, Voja received First Prize in Piano Performance at the Charleston International Music Competition's Virtuoso Music Competition, where she was also named among its Top 15 Most Exceptional Performers.Additional distinctions include First Prize in the Piano Master Category at the Medici International Music Competition, a Gold Award in the Piano Open Category at the Global International Music Competition, and a Platinum Medal in the Piano Professional Category at the Royal Resonance International Music Competition.She has also earned First Prize in the Advanced Performer I Category at the Salzburg International Music Competition, further establishing her record across international competitive platforms.These achievements have accompanied an academic and professional path that connects her Albanian heritage with musical education and performance opportunities in the United States.Born in Tirana, Albania, and with a permanent residence in Fier, Voja pursued her undergraduate studies at the University of North Georgia, graduating summa cum laude in 2025 with a Bachelor of Music in Piano Performance.She currently studies with Dr. Sergio Gallo, Professor of Piano Performance at Georgia State University's College of the Arts, School of Music. Her undergraduate studies were guided by Dr. Joe Chapman, Professor of Music at the University of North Georgia.Alongside her graduate studies, Voja serves as a Graduate Assistant and collaborative pianist at Georgia State University, accompanying the Symphonic Wind Ensemble, vocalists, and instrumentalists while also teaching group piano. She additionally works as a piano instructor at ZTunes Music School in Atlanta, Georgia.Her professional interests extend beyond solo performance. As a collaborative pianist and educator, she considers music an important means of communication, cultural exchange, and community engagement.For Voja, who has pursued her musical education internationally, the opportunity to perform at Carnegie Hall also represents the broader possibilities available to young musicians building careers across different countries and musical communities.Her artistic development has been enriched by participation in international festivals, masterclasses, and collaborative performances, including the Saarburg International Music Festival in Germany.Looking ahead, Voja is preparing applications for Doctor of Musical Arts (DMA) programs while continuing to pursue solo engagements, collaborative projects, and further international competitions.She hopes her Carnegie Hall debut will contribute to the next stage of her professional development, opening opportunities to perform for new audiences while continuing her work as a pianist and educator."This project was an experience that will undoubtedly guide me toward further artistic achievements," Voja said.The NY Classical Debut Awards Gala Concert took place on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at 1:00 p.m., at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall in New York City.About Greisi VojaGreisi Voja is an Albanian pianist, collaborative artist, and piano educator currently pursuing a Master of Music in Piano Performance at Georgia State University, with graduation expected in May 2027. She earned her Bachelor of Music in Piano Performance summa cum laude from the University of North Georgia in 2025. A two-time First Prize winner of the NY Classical Debut Awards (2025 and 2026), she has received additional recognition from international competitions, including the Charleston International Music Competition, Medici International Music Competition, and Royal Resonance International Music Competition. She made her Carnegie Hall debut on November 14, 2026, performing Beethoven at Weill Recital Hall.The NY Classical Debut Awards is an international competition for classical musicians, offering selected winners the opportunity to perform at its Gala Concerts at Carnegie Hall in New York City. The competition also provides professional development opportunities designed to enhance artists' international visibility, strengthen their credentials, and support their musical careers.

Pietro Molteni

Elite Music Careers | New York, NY

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Albanian Pianist Greisi Voja Makes Carnegie Hall Debut After Winning First Prize at NY Classical Debut Awards News Provided By NY Music Dialogues LLC November 24, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Music Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.