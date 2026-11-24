November 24–December 3 promotion includes $350 off the Sewn-in Trap System, complimentary NWCOA certification training and additional savings online.

- Aaron Sumrall, PhD, Director of OER, Pig BrigHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pig Brig Trap Systems today announced its Black Friday offers, available November 24 through December 3. The promotion gives landowners, agencies and wildlife managers opportunities to save on wild pig trapping systems and monitoring equipment, access complimentary certification training with the purchase of a regular Trap System and explore additional offers online.“One of the biggest challenges in wild pig management is removing the entire sounder. Education helps people understand pig behavior, make informed trapping decisions and stay focused on that goal,” said Aaron Sumrall, PhD, Director of Outreach, Education & Research at Pig Brig Trap Systems.“Including the NWCOA certification course with a regular Trap System purchase gives customers an opportunity to build their knowledge alongside their equipment. We want people to understand how to use their trap and how that trapping effort fits into effective wild pig management.”The Black Friday offers include:.Free NWCOA certification course with a regular Trap System purchase. Customers who purchase a regular Pig Brig Trap System will receive a complimentary certification course through the National Wildlife Control Operators Association (NWCOA). This offer applies to regular systems only; Pro systems are excluded..$350 off the Sewn-in Trap System. Use code BFTRAP350 to save on the Pig Brig Trap System with a Sewn-in Trap Cap. The attached cap covers part of the net opening to help keep jumping pigs inside..20% off the Tactacam REVEAL Ultra. Use code BFCAM20 and the REVEAL Tactacam Ultra Cellular Trail Camera will be available for $160, reduced from $200. The camera features high-resolution photos, on-demand video and Active GPS to support monitoring in the field (while supplies last).The offers will be available November 24 through December 3 at pigbrig. Customers can call or text 1-833-PIG-BRIG (1-833-744-2744) for help choosing equipment.About Pig Brig Trap SystemsPig Brig Trap Systems is a field-proven wild pig net trap used by landowners, agencies, and wildlife managers across the U.S. and internationally. Developed by wildlife biologists, the patented system is designed to capture entire sounders without gates, triggers, or cell service. Pig Brig Trap Systems are a Field Engine Wildlife Research & Management product focused on applied wildlife solutions and human-wildlife conflict reduction. Seven granted patents in the US, Canada, Australia and Europe, with more soon to issue and more applications pending. The proprietary design of Pig Brig traps has been recognized around the world!

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Black Friday at Pig Brig: Free Tip First, Then Deals

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Pig Brig Trap Systems Announces Black Friday Offers on Traps, Training and Gear News Provided By Field Engine November 24, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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