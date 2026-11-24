THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A new report from the Wildlife Justice Commission goes inside the fight against a sophisticated transnational criminal network trafficking rhino horn, pangolin scales, and elephant ivory between Africa and Asia.The report provides rare insight into a 2022 investigation that culminated in the arrests of four high-level traffickers: the network's kingpin, two lieutenants, and a senior broker. By 2024, all four had been prosecuted, convicted, and sentenced for wildlife crimes, with law enforcement authorities in at least four countries involved in seizures and arrests connected to the network.The findings are published today in Disruption and Disarray II: Case study of a major wildlife trafficking network, the second report in a series examining the global pangolin scale and ivory trafficking landscape.The report follows Disruption and Disarray: An analysis of pangolin scale and ivory trafficking, 2015–2024, published in April 2025, which examined global trafficking trends over a ten-year period. This second report takes a deeper look at one major transnational criminal network operating during much of the same period, showing how broader trafficking patterns played out within an individual criminal enterprise.“This report demonstrates why our approach focuses on disrupting criminal networks, not simply stopping individual shipments. By identifying and targeting the leaders driving and financing the trade, and following the money, we make wildlife trafficking riskier and less profitable”, said Olivia Swaak-Goldman, Executive Director of the Wildlife Justice Commission.“This case study shows how trafficking networks move money, and the financial tools they use. It contains important lessons-especially for financial institutions-in identifying and combating trafficking”, she added.Between 2018 and 2022, the network profiled in the report invested at least USD 1.26 million to acquire more than 17 tonnes of wildlife products, representing more than 40 rhinos, up to 77,000 pangolins, more than 160 elephants and 120 lions, with an estimated potential wholesale value of USD 8.7 million in Asia.The network was highly mobile and financially resilient, using legitimate and shell companies, cryptocurrency and complex payment arrangements, while collaborating with other criminal networks to co-invest in shipments and share logistical resources and financial risk.The report examines these financial flows and identifies financial red flags that could help financial institutions detect suspicious activity linked to wildlife trafficking, highlighting the value of following the money alongside investigations into wildlife offences.The report provides a sanitised account of the investigation, with names and identifying details withheld to protect ongoing investigations, and shares practical lessons for law enforcement, financial institutions, policymakers, researchers and others working to combat wildlife trafficking and related illicit financial flows.Intelligence generated through the case has continued to support further investigations, arrests, and seizures involving associates and affiliated networks across Africa and Asia, while sustained law enforcement pressure is contributing to the erosion of criminal networks' capacity to move large consignments of pangolin scales and ivory out of Africa.About the Wildlife Justice CommissionThe Wildlife Justice Commission's mission is to disrupt and dismantle the transnational criminal networks trafficking wildlife, timber, and fish by collecting evidence and turning it into accountability so that organised crime is not driving species to extinction. We achieve this through intelligence analysis, undercover investigations, and helping law enforcement secure arrests and convictions. Additionally, we strengthen the capabilities of prosecutors and judges to effectively tackle wildlife crime. Beyond enforcement, we share our expertise to influence policy at global and multilateral fora, helping to build political will to combat wildlife crime.

Marianne Hajj-Rossi

Wildlife Justice Commission

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Wildlife Justice Commission Report Exposes Major Transnational Wildlife Trafficking Network News Provided By Agility PR Solutions November 24, 2026, 12:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law, U.S. Politics, World & Regional



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