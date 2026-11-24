MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Girlboss analysis of U.S. Google searches shows people now want calmer work, better pay, and a way back in, not a quieter way out of the job they have.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A year ago, the workplace conversation was about doing the bare minimum (quiet quitting, lazy girl jobs,“acting your wage”). Now people are searching for something more practical: a job that doesn't burn them out and still pays fairly. A new analysis by Girlboss, the modern media brand and jobs platform for ambitious career women, compared U.S. Google searches this fall with the same period last year. Searches for "low stress jobs that pay well" rose 83%, while searches for "quiet quitting" fell 18%. People have stopped looking for ways to coast. They're looking for a better job.The rest of the data tells the same story. Searches for "jobs with good work-life balance" rose 52% and searches for "burnout at work" climbed 50%. At the same time, searches for "flexible jobs" dropped 18%. For the past few years, flexibility was the perk everyone wanted. It no longer seems to be enough on its own. What people want now is a workload that's sustainable and a salary that funds a full, joy-filled life outside of work.Money is the clearest signal. Searches for "how to ask for a raise" fell 18% year over year, while searches for "side hustle" jumped 49% to around 74,000 a month. Fewer people are waiting for a raise, and more are building extra income themselves. Girlboss sees the same pattern on its own site. Its guide to high-paying jobs for women is one of its most visited career pages, and more readers are arriving by searching phrases like "non-corporate jobs that pay well" and "careers for women that pay well." These readers are looking for tangible information and actionable next steps, like which jobs pay, what they involve, and how to get one.Job security is on people's minds too. Searches for "how to deal with job loss " are up 88% from last year, and searches for "returnship," the paid programs that help people re-enter the workforce after a career break, have more than doubled, up 120%. Girlboss's guide to how to deal with job loss, written by a writer who has been laid off five times, has become one of the pages AI assistants like ChatGPT cite most often when people ask what to do after a layoff. It's practical, honest, and written by someone who has been there, which is exactly what people want when the ground moves under them.“Girlboss has always meant different things to different women, but we've always stood for ambition,” said Executive Editor Victoria Christie.“The world of work is changing incredibly fast, and so is the path to success. There's no one definition anymore. Our readers want the freedom and flexibility to build a career that fits their dreams and goals, whether that means climbing the corporate ladder, going all-in on their business, or taking a career break to raise a family or travel the world. We're here to spark the thrill of possibility and give them the resources to get there.”That shift is also why Girlboss relaunched its jobs board this month. Readers made more than 1,300 job applications through the board in October alone, and the roles drawing the most interest range from beauty and marketing internships to jobs with professional sports teams and media companies. Anyone ready to make a move can browse open roles on the Girlboss jobs board, where employers looking to hire women list their vacancies.Thinking about making a career change? Start with your budget. Figure out the salary you need to cover your basic living expenses, savings goals, and an emergency fund, then look for jobs that pay a bit more than that, because a less stressful job isn't worth much if it can't pay the bills (or make room for the occasional splurge). Ask about workload directly in interviews, including how many meetings a typical week holds and what happens after hours, since the answer tells you more than any line about culture in a job ad. Treat a side hustle as a test, not a second full-time job. And if you've taken time out, look at returnships, which are built for people coming back and are usually paid.Girlboss is a modern media brand and community helping ambitious career women find success on their own terms. It publishes career advice and first-person stories on girlboss, sends the Girlboss Daily newsletter to more than 100,000 subscribers, and runs the Girlboss jobs board, which connects women with employers who want to hire them.

Emma Sivess

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Forget Quiet Quitting: Searches for Low-Stress Jobs That Pay Well Are Up 83%, Girlboss Finds News Provided By Unlimited Content November 24, 2026, 12:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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