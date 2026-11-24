Do You Wanna Know Jesus

Private Island Paradise

Track Title: Private Island Paradise / Do You Wanna Know Jesus? Genre: R&B / Hip-Hop / Gospel Launch Date: 17th November 2026

RHODE ISLAND, MA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Butch Tavares Releases Two New Singles,“Private Island Paradise” and“Do You Wanna Know Jesus?”Founding member of the R&B group Tavares issues new solo recordingsButch Tavares, a founding member and vocalist of the R&B group Tavares, has released two new singles,“Private Island Paradise” and“Do You Wanna Know Jesus?” Both tracks are available now on major streaming platforms.The singles are the latest solo releases from Tavares and continue a recent series of independent recordings issued under his own name. Speaking about“Do You Wanna Know Jesus?,” Tavares said it is so important to have Jesus and God in one's life.Tavares originally formed in the late 1960s in the New Bedford, Massachusetts area as the Tavares Brothers before shortening the name to Tavares. The group consisted of five brothers of Cape Verdean descent: Ralph, Pooch, Chubby, Butch, and Tiny. They signed with Capitol Records in the early 1970s and released a series of albums that charted on the Billboard R&B and Pop charts throughout the decade.Their catalog from that period includes the singles“Heaven Must Be Missing an Angel,”“Whodunit,”“It Only Takes a Minute,”“A Penny for Your Thoughts,” and“Words and Music.” Among these,“She's Gone” (1974),“It Only Takes a Minute” (1975), and“Whodunit” (1977) each reached No. 1 on the Billboard R&B chart. In 1977 the group recorded a version of the Bee Gees song“More Than a Woman” for the soundtrack of the film Saturday Night Fever. The soundtrack later received a Grammy Award for Album of the Year.Butch Tavares (born Feliciano Vierra Tavares Jr.) contributed both lead and background vocals across the group's recordings and has been noted for his frequent use of falsetto. After the group's peak commercial years in the 1970s, the brothers continued performing live. In recent years the surviving members have maintained a touring schedule that includes material from their earlier albums.Tavares remains active as a live act. Butch Tavares continues to perform both the group's repertoire and his solo material. The original recordings continue to receive airplay on classic R&B and oldies formats and appear on numerous compilation albums.About Butch TavaresButch Tavares is a founding member of the R&B group Tavares. The group released multiple albums on Capitol Records between the mid-1970s and early 1980s, with several albums and singles reaching the Billboard R&B charts, including three No. 1 R&B singles. He continues to perform the group's catalog in concert settings.Listeners can find both new singles, along with Tavares' earlier catalog, on major streaming platforms.Contact Butch Tavares Via Ear Candy Record Label at...

David Wiltsher

Radio Pluggers

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Do You Wanna Know Jesus

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Butch Tavares Releases Two New Singles, 'Private Island Paradise' and 'Do You Wanna Know Jesus?' News Provided By Radio Pluggers November 24, 2026, 12:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Religion, Social Media



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