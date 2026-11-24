Sauna House Knoxville x The Tennessean

- Paul Jordan, Area General Manager, The TennesseanKNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Tennessean - an urban Knoxville retreat where river, city, culture and modern life flow seamlessly together – invites guests to escape to the soothing world of Nordic wellness with a new partnership with Sauna House Knoxville, a modern Nordic bathhouse. Providing preferred appointments through The Tennessean concierge, hotel guests receive 20 percent off Sauna House's signature Thermal Cycle and massage options and private black car service for the short five-minute ride from the hotel.Rooted in centuries of Nordic bathing tradition, the Thermal Cycle moves between the deep warmth of the sauna and the brisk renewal of cold-water immersion, with time to rest between rounds. The Tennessen guests have the option to embody all wellness aspects during their visit to Sauna House, utilizing both the Thermal Cycle experience and massage services at the preferred partner rate when booked through the hotel team. Hotel guests simply reach out to The Tennessean's concierge team, who will secure the reservation and arrange private car service to and from Sauna House for a truly relaxing experience. The Tennessean concierge can also arrange elevated amenities like charcuterie and champagne to enjoy during Sauna House visits.“Partnering with Sauna House is a wonderful opportunity to extend the curated experiences we offer our guests beyond the walls of The Tennessean,” says Paul Jordan, area general manager.“Sauna House is a local business that shares our commitment to thoughtful hospitality, and we are proud to offer our guests another memorable way to experience the city during their stay.”Set within a beautifully restored historic laundry building near Emory Place, Sauna House Knoxville welcomes guests into a sanctuary, where historic industrial character honors the building's storied past. Thoughtfully designed spaces bring together traditional saunas, invigorating cold plunges, massage rooms and comfortable lounge areas, all inspired by the enduring rituals of Nordic bathing culture. Brought to the city by longtime Knoxville residents and architects Peter and Dianna Osickey, the bathhouse is part of the celebrated Sauna House brand, which began in Asheville, N.C., in 2019 and has since grown into a beloved wellness destination across the Southeast.Situated along the iconic World's Fair Park on the banks of the Tennessee River, The Tennessean crafts storied, meaningful stays steeped in East Tennessee heritage. Anticipatory staff welcome guests to an urban retreat where 82 refined guestrooms and suites invite with experiences designed to embody the essence of the river below and the charm of downtown Knoxville, all while celebrating Appalachian culture, intentional design and exceptional hospitality. The 2nd floor Drawing Room delivers ingredients reimagined through modern culinary craft, alongside signature libations as well as a beloved, weekend tea service tradition. Connected to the hotel, Maker Exchange is a unique gathering space, artistic showcase and culinary scene designed to highlight and embrace Knoxville's creative maker community. Maker Exchange provides a point of connection for guests to enjoy a great cup of coffee, spirits or meal at Tavern, or simply a place for community gatherings in the inspiring space. With complimentary black car and golf cart service and easy walkability to Knoxville arts, dining, riverfront, historic landmarks and the neighboring University of Tennessee, The Tennessean offers an experience shaped in care and story, where river, city, culture and modern life flow seamlessly together.For exclusive access to Sauna House offerings and preferred rates, The Tennessean guests call 865.232.1800 or visit online at and on Instagram and Facebook.

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The Tennessean Partners with Sauna House for Exclusive Wellness Experiences News Provided By The Mayfield Group November 24, 2026, 12:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Travel & Tourism Industry



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