"Your Best Years Are Ahead: Twelve Keys to a Purposeful, Fully Lived Life," by Robert Fisher, published by Advantage Books, is now available.

Advantage Books, publisher of "Your Best Years Are Ahead: Twelve Keys to a Purposeful, Fully Lived Life," by Robert Fisher.

Robert Fisher, Naval Academy graduate, former nuclear industry executive and author of "Your Best Years Are Ahead: Twelve Keys to a Purposeful, Fully Lived Life."

Robert Fisher's "Your Best Years Are Ahead" gives busy adults a practical system for building healthier, more purposeful later years.

- Robert FisherCHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Many adults in their 30s and 40s are building careers, raising families and paying the bills while quietly neglecting their own well-being, and the cost rarely shows up until years later. In his new book, "Your Best Years Are Ahead: Twelve Keys to a Purposeful, Fully Lived Life," Naval Academy graduate, former nuclear industry executive and cancer survivor Robert Fisher offers a practical framework for making intentional choices now that compound into stronger, more meaningful later years. Published by Advantage Books and distributed by Simon & Schuster, the book is now available through national and independent book retailers.Fisher argues that personal neglect works like compound interest, accumulating quietly in the background until it becomes impossible to ignore. Good habits compound the same way. With longer life expectancy and a retirement model that no longer looks like the one baby boomers inherited, he contends that a vibrant, contributing life into one's 80s and 90s is within reach for most people, but only for those who prepare for it."Most of us are oversaturated with advice and under-supported by practical guidance," Fisher said. "I spent my career learning how to plan, measure and correct course in places where mistakes weren't an option. This book takes those tools and points them at the one thing most of us forget to manage: our own lives."The book is built around 12 keys, each addressing an area that shapes the quality of a life: planning for a great year, sleeping well, enjoying healthy eating, staying fit and growing stronger, learning more, improving productivity, growing emotional resilience, engaging positively with others, preventing disease and illness, avoiding addiction, managing risk for peace of mind and assessing the year. Fisher designed the keys to stack on one another, each serving up a variety of ideas that can be adopted one at a time and integrated into a demanding personal schedule.Readers get the same tools Fisher uses himself. They include a one-page annual plan, a continuous improvement cycle of plan, do, assess and adjust, and a year-end review that grades both results and behaviors on a simple A-to-F scale. He also introduces the Five E's of lifelong learning (experience, errors, events, the exceptional and self-examination), a formula for physical capability that weighs strength, range of motion, quickness, balance and coordination against endurance, and a five-step approach to managing personal and family risk.Drawing on decades of leadership in the U.S. Navy submarine service and civilian nuclear power, including helping turn around struggling plants, Fisher translates formal management training most people never receive into everyday habits. His own story runs through the book, from a colon cancer diagnosis at 35 that a single screening caught in time to the realization at 45 that he had not laughed in more than a year.Throughout the book, Fisher challenges the assumption that getting older means a slow fade. Instead, he describes the later years as a harvest of choices made earlier, and urges readers to choose "the harder right over the easier wrong" in small, daily decisions.Written for professionals, parents and anyone feeling stretched by the demands of midlife, "Your Best Years Are Ahead" offers a clear, repeatable system for building health, resilience and purpose that lasts.About Robert FisherRobert Fisher is the author of "Your Best Years Are Ahead: Twelve Keys to a Purposeful, Fully Lived Life" (Advantage Books, 2026). A United States Naval Academy graduate and former nuclear industry executive, he began his career in the submarine service as a supervisor and licensed nuclear operator and went on to spend decades leading complex operations in civilian nuclear power. A military veteran and cancer survivor who also holds a master's degree, he has spent nearly seven decades approaching life with curiosity and discipline. Through the Living Better in the Later Years platform, he shares evidence-based strategies for personal growth and purposeful aging. He lives in Napa, California.About Advantage BooksAdvantage Books is an imprint of the publishing arm of Advantage | The Authority Company. For two decades, Advantage Books has helped CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and other professionals share their expertise and build their Authority by writing a book. Over the years, Advantage has given these authors an alternative to traditional nonfiction publishing. Advantage authors are leaders who have credentials and expertise to share, combined with a strong reputation in their industry. Advantage Books provides these authors with a team of experts to assist in such areas as book concept and developmental writing, editorial and design, printing and distribution, and promotions.

Allison Vittardi

Advantage | The Authority Company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Book Shows Busy Adults How Small Habits Now Build Their Best Years Later News Provided By Advantage Media November 24, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Military Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.