Dr. Mark Mulak, DC, Founder and Clinical Director, Cityside Chiropractic

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Dr. Mark Mulak of Cityside Chiropractic completes focused postgraduate education in shoulder evaluation and rehabilitation

- Dr. Mark Mulak, DC, Founder and Clinical Director, Cityside ChiropracticPROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Mark Mulak, a Providence chiropractor and the founder and clinical director of Cityside Chiropractic in Providence and Cranston, Rhode Island, has renewed his Diplomate of the American Chiropractic Rehabilitation Board (DACRB) credential for 2027. Dr. Mulak has held DACRB certification since 2018.According to the American Chiropractic Rehabilitation Board's registry of current Diplomates, Dr. Mulak is the only DACRB Diplomate practicing in Rhode Island.DACRB recertification requires article review, testing, and participation in the American Chiropractic Rehabilitation Board's annual educational program. As part of the 2027 recertification program, Dr. Mulak completed focused education in the evaluation and rehabilitation of shoulder dysfunction.The shoulder program covered clinical assessment, contributing factors in shoulder pain, examination strategies, rehabilitation progressions, rotator-cuff and scapular strengthening, neuromuscular control, and functional rehabilitation planning.Cityside Chiropractic is a personal injury chiropractor in Rhode Island that treats patients injured in motor-vehicle collisions, slip-and-fall incidents, and workplace accidents. Cityside Chiropractic evaluates and treats shoulder pain, including shoulder injuries that follow car accidents and workplace incidents.At Cityside Chiropractic, shoulder evaluation may include diagnostic musculoskeletal ultrasound when clinically appropriate. Dr. Mulak is RMSKcertified in musculoskeletal ultrasound. Care plans may include rehabilitation and shockwave therapy when clinically appropriate. Treatment decisions are based on the patient's history, examination findings, diagnosis, goals, and response to care."Shoulder pain often has more than one source, so a careful assessment comes before a rehabilitation plan," Dr. Mulak said. "Maintaining my rehabilitation certification and completing focused shoulder education supports the structured evaluation and individualized rehabilitation planning we use for every patient with shoulder concerns."About Dr. Mark MulakDr. Mark Mulak, DC, is a Rhode Island chiropractic physician who has practiced since 2002. He founded Cityside Chiropractic in 2008 and serves as its clinical director. His credentials include DACRB, DACBSP, RMSK, ICSC, DAIPM, and Certified Professional in Patient Safety (CPPS). He is the author of The Objective Injury Model: A Plaintiff Attorney's Guide to Objective Documentation in Motor Vehicle Injury Cases.About Cityside ChiropracticCityside Chiropractic is a Rhode Island chiropractic practice with locations in Providence and Cranston. The practice focuses on personal-injury and accident-related care, including clinical evaluation, rehabilitation, objective injury documentation, musculoskeletal ultrasound, and coordination with medical specialists when clinically appropriate.Providence: 480 Broadway, Providence, RI 02909Cranston: 900 Reservoir Avenue, Cranston, RI 02910Source for DACRB registry claim:

Dr. Mark Mulak

Cityside Chiropractic

+1 401-272-5710

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Providence Chiropractor, Rhode Island's Only DACRB Diplomate, Renews Credential News Provided By Cityside Chiropractic November 24, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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