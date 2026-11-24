MENAFN - EIN Presswire) National nonprofit becomes an ELLA design partner to build advisor-led exit-readiness support for veteran-owned small businesses

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Owners In Honor, a national nonprofit built to confront the veteran owner exit crisis, today announced a design partnership with ELLA, the engagement management platform for trusted small business advisors. Owners In Honor prepares both sides of the transition: veterans ready to buy and veteran owners preparing to sell, with education at no cost to either. It is an official resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration's Office of Veterans Business Development and a strategic partner of the Exit Planning Institute. Together, the organizations will build an advisor-led approach to help veteran business owners prepare their companies for a successful transition."Veteran-owned businesses are closing faster than new owners can be found to buy them," said Patrick Flood, CEO of Owners In Honor, a retired Green Beret Lieutenant Colonel and Purple Heart recipient. "Exit planning has to come first. Working with ELLA, we can help veteran owners understand where they stand, build value, and reach the right buyer, advisor, or lender when they're ready. This is about keeping veterans in ownership, keeping these companies independent, and keeping them in the hands of owners who live and lead in the communities they serve.""Helping business owners plan for monumental transitions in their career requires a full team behind them for optimal success,” said Drew Watkins, Founder, ELLA.“For veterans, the complexity of the career transitions they've taken from the life of a service member, to life of a business owner, to what comes after that sale, adds to the importance of a well-coordinated team across the engagement. ELLA is proud to be partnering with Owners In Honor to understand and help design the experience these owners have with their coaches and provide the engagement management system that drives collaboration with shared context across every partner and advisor involved throughout the exit."The partnership addresses a widening gap. The U.S. Census Bureau counted 273,542 veteran-owned employer businesses in data year 2022 (2023 Annual Business Survey), with an estimated $884.5 billion in receipts and 3.2 million employees (U.S. Census Bureau, Dec. 2024). That is down from 331,151 in the year 2019 (2020 Annual Business Survey) (U.S. Census Bureau), a loss of about 57,600 veteran-owned employer businesses, or 17%, in three years.Many of the owners who remain are nearing a transition. Veteran owners are more likely than other owners to be over age 65 (SBA Office of Advocacy, 2024). In a Chase survey, 42% of veteran business owners planned to exit or sell within five years, compared with 27% of non-veteran owners (PYMNTS, reporting Chase Business Leaders Outlook, 2017). Yet the Exit Planning Institute found in 2013 that 83% of owners had no documented transition plan, and EPI estimates that only 20% to 30% of businesses that go to market actually sell (Exit Planning Institute). Applied to the Census and Chase figures, OIH's planning model finds about 60 veteran-owned employer businesses entering a five-year succession window each day, with roughly 50 of them at risk of an unsuccessful transfer (OIH planning model; 83% figure: Exit Planning Institute).Through the partnership, Owners In Honor will use ELLA as the engagement hub for advisor-led exit-readiness work with veteran business owners, giving its coaches a shared workspace for each veteran-owned business they guide and a branded portal where owners work alongside them. The approach will look at three areas: the readiness of the business, the personal readiness of the veteran owner, and preparation for SBA financing or a buyer's evaluation. When an owner is ready for the next step, the record can follow them, with their consent, to the advisory firm that takes them through a sale or financing. ELLA will contribute platform access in kind through 2027, along with hands-on design work: mapping the program's stages and handoffs, configuring the playbooks OIH's coaches follow, and supporting those coaches as they run engagements.Read more about Owners In Honor's $200,000 grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration's Office of Veterans Business Development.###About Owners In HonorOwners In Honor is a national nonprofit that helps veterans and military families buy, grow, and sell small businesses. A 501(c)(3) public charity, it is an official resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration's Office of Veterans Business Development and a strategic partner of the Exit Planning Institute. Owners In Honor has educated more than 4,000 veterans and supported the acquisition of 11 businesses totaling $23 million in enterprise value. Learn more at ownersinhonor.About ELLAELLA is the engagement management platform for trusted small business advisors, offering fact finding, AI-assisted sensemaking, client deliverables, and a shared collaborator portal for advisor-led transitions (withella).SourcesU.S. Census Bureau, employer business characteristics release (Dec. 19, 2024)U.S. Census Bureau, veteran-owned firms by size (2020 ABS, data year 2019)SBA Office of Advocacy, Veteran Ownership Infographic Series (2024)PYMNTS, Chase Finds Veterans Gearing Up To Sell Their Small Businesses (Nov. 2017)Exit Planning Institute, National State of Owner Readiness (2013 findings)SBA Grants $200K for Veteran Business Acquisition TrainingELLA

JC Rodriguez

Owners In Honor

+1 570-637-3429

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Owners In Honor and ELLA Partner to Help Veteran Business Owners Prepare for Exit News Provided By Owners In Honor November 24, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Military Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.