The Green Murphy Succession-Front cover

Sturm's sweeping novel follows two decorated fighter pilots, a formidable financial heiress, and the extraordinary fortunes that will shape generations.

- Glenn SturmNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From the Skies Over Nazi Germany to the Corridors of Power: The Green Murphy Succession Launches an Epic American DynastyIn The Green Murphy Succession: Book 1 - War, Power, and Bloodlines, military historian, veteran, and bestselling author Glenn W. Sturm takes readers on an extraordinary journey from the deadly skies of World War II to the highest reaches of American military, financial, and political power. Released by E&R Publishers on Veterans Day, November 11, 2026, the novel launches a sweeping historical saga about brotherhood, ambition, vast fortunes, and the legacies passed from one generation to the next.At its heart are Benjamin Green and Paul Murphy, two young American fighter pilots whose friendship begins in flight training and is forged in the rigors of combat over Nazi Germany. Flying P-51 Mustangs with the legendary 357th Fighter Group, they learn that survival depends not only on courage and skill, but on an unshakable trust in the man flying beside them.Surviving the war is only the beginning. Benjamin Green, a devout Jewish pilot who rises to squadron command during World War II, is profoundly affected by the Holocaust. For him, victory in Europe marks the beginning of another mission: helping establish and defend a homeland for the Jewish people. His commitment draws him into the dangerous struggle surrounding the birth of Israel, the creation of its air force, its War of Independence, and the conflicts the nation faces in its first four decades.Paul Murphy, meanwhile, embarks on a meteoric military career that takes him through the emerging Cold War, the corridors of the Pentagon, and the highest levels of American military command.But the most unexpected source of power in Paul's life is neither his military rank nor his wartime accomplishments.It is his wife.Katie Murphy, the brilliant young woman Paul married before departing for Europe, has concealed an extraordinary truth: she commands a financial fortune of almost unimaginable proportions. Heiress to one of America's great investment banking dynasties, Katie possesses not only immense wealth, but also the intelligence, determination, and political instincts to wield it.As Paul rises through the military establishment, Katie builds an empire of influence that extends from Wall Street boardrooms to Washington's most powerful institutions.Through the intertwined lives of the Greens and Murphys, Sturm explores a world in which extraordinary personal wealth can move markets, influence governments, and alter the destinies of nations - often far from public view.Against a backdrop of actual historical events, including the founding of Israel, the Korean War, and the escalating tensions of the Cold War, the novel weaves fictional lives into the machinery of twentieth-century history. Military command, political intrigue, clandestine operations, family relationships, and immense private fortunes become inseparable strands of a story that grows in scale with each passing decade.Their children will inherit more than financial empires and famous names. They will inherit the burdens of duty, the expectations of powerful families, and a world still shaped by the decisions their fathers made in wartime.“I wanted to explore what happens when the courage demanded by war meets the extraordinary power that comes with wealth and political influence,” says Sturm.Sturm brings an unusual depth of personal experience to this ambitious fictional world. A military officer for more than three decades, an accomplished attorney, corporate chairman, and entrepreneur, he has spent much of his professional life navigating the institutions, leadership challenges, and power structures that figure prominently in the novel.His background informs a story in which the realities of military command are as consequential as the maneuverings of financiers and political leaders. The result is a historical epic that examines not only the pursuit of power, but also the responsibilities that accompany its possession.Wars end. Legacies endure.About the AuthorGlenn W. Sturm is a bestselling author, military veteran, attorney, entrepreneur, and acclaimed astrophotographer whose remarkable career spans military leadership, corporate law, finance, and the creative arts.His books include Warriors Hate War, Cancer Set Me Free, and the Syzygies astrophotography series. A cancer survivor since 2009, Sturm continues to pursue writing, photography, and historical research with the curiosity and determination that have defined his extraordinary life.

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Book Trailer-The Green Murphy Succession

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E&R Publishers, New York announce the release of The Green Murphy Succession News Provided By E&R November 24, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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