Kremlin Questions Value of European Role in Ukraine Peace Talks
(MENAFN) Russia currently sees no clear benefit in including European countries in negotiations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, the Kremlin said Tuesday, despite European calls for the next round of discussions to involve multiple parties.
“There are different points of view. As you know, the Europeans are insisting that this become a four-party format. We do not yet fully understand what added value the Europeans’ participation might bring, or what kind of additional contribution they could make to the peace settlement process,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during a press briefing.
Peskov noted that negotiators had not agreed on a date for the next meeting, but said all sides understood that discussions needed to continue.
His comments followed Russia-Ukraine negotiations facilitated by the United States in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 10-11. After those discussions, US special envoy Jared Kushner said the two countries had agreed that European representatives would take part in the next round.
European governments have so far been excluded from the US-mediated negotiations, while Moscow has repeatedly resisted their involvement in the peace process.
Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country had accepted a proposal from US representatives to incorporate Ukraine's security arrangements into a broader European security framework. He made the remarks during a press conference in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, following a historic trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump.
“However, we need to understand what Europe intends to bring to these negotiations. For this reason, we have proposed -- through diplomatic channels -- that the Europeans come to Moscow so that their position can be clarified. Once that is done, we will decide on the format for continuing the dialogue with Ukraine,” Putin said.
Peskov also clarified Tuesday that Putin had not provided Trump or Xi with any documents outlining proposals for a Ukrainian settlement or security guarantees during their trilateral meeting.
The Kremlin spokesman added that Putin had already briefed the permanent members of Russia's Security Council on the outcomes of the meeting.
“There are different points of view. As you know, the Europeans are insisting that this become a four-party format. We do not yet fully understand what added value the Europeans’ participation might bring, or what kind of additional contribution they could make to the peace settlement process,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during a press briefing.
Peskov noted that negotiators had not agreed on a date for the next meeting, but said all sides understood that discussions needed to continue.
His comments followed Russia-Ukraine negotiations facilitated by the United States in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 10-11. After those discussions, US special envoy Jared Kushner said the two countries had agreed that European representatives would take part in the next round.
European governments have so far been excluded from the US-mediated negotiations, while Moscow has repeatedly resisted their involvement in the peace process.
Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country had accepted a proposal from US representatives to incorporate Ukraine's security arrangements into a broader European security framework. He made the remarks during a press conference in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, following a historic trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump.
“However, we need to understand what Europe intends to bring to these negotiations. For this reason, we have proposed -- through diplomatic channels -- that the Europeans come to Moscow so that their position can be clarified. Once that is done, we will decide on the format for continuing the dialogue with Ukraine,” Putin said.
Peskov also clarified Tuesday that Putin had not provided Trump or Xi with any documents outlining proposals for a Ukrainian settlement or security guarantees during their trilateral meeting.
The Kremlin spokesman added that Putin had already briefed the permanent members of Russia's Security Council on the outcomes of the meeting.
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