MENAFN - Live Mint) The controversy surrounding Bisleri's packaged drinking water after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) flagged a batch from its Goa facility has brought the spotlight back on drinking water safety in India.

Interestingly, a LocalCircles survey found, as per multiple news reports, that just 1 per cent of respondents said they rely on bottled water for drinking and cooking instead of treating municipal water, highlighting the limited reliance on packaged water as a primary source for household consumption.

84% use purifiers or RO systems

The survey, covering 29,161 responses from urban households across 284 districts, found that 40 per cent use water purifiers, while 44 per cent rely on RO systems. Another 9 per cent said they boil water before consuming it, while 1 per cent use chlorination, alum or other mineral-based methods. A further 1 per cent reported using other methods to treat water.

Trust in tap water declines

Only 2 per cent respondents said they consume piped water directly without purification. The proportion of households confident about the safety of untreated municipal water has also declined sharply, from 6 per cent in the 2025 survey to 2 per cent in the latest exercise.

The findings come at a time when packaged drinking water brands are facing increased scrutiny following FSSAI's enforcement action against Bisleri International.

FSSAI sanctions prosecution against Bisleri

On November 1, FSSAI said it had sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri International over unsafe packaged drinking water from its Goa manufacturing facility. The regulator also issued an order prohibiting the sale of a specific batch of the product after testing found a bromate level of 12 micrograms per litre, against the prescribed limit of 10 micrograms per litre.

Bisleri says issue limited to one batch

Bisleri, however, maintained that its packaged drinking water is safe for consumption and said the issue was restricted to a single batch manufactured at its Goa facility in September 2025. The company said five of the six samples collected from the plant on September 30, 2025, met the applicable standards, while one sample was found to have a marginally higher bromate level.

The company has said it will cooperate with food safety authorities as FSSAI expands its enforcement drive across major packaged drinking water brands.

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