MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Nov 23 (IANS) Parivartan Rajniti Party President V. Vijayasai Reddy has strongly condemned the demolition of a temple in Kadapa district, even as the state government clarified that the temple was relocated for the construction of the national highway.

Vijayasai Reddy, who recently floated the new political party, took to 'X' on Tuesday to condemn the demolition of Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Anjaneyapuram for the expansion of National Highway 716. This temple was centuries old and housed a“Swayambhu” idol of Lord Anjaneya Swamy, he said.

“If a 500-metre turn was possible, why was the temple demolished?” he asked.

Vijayasai Reddy demanded that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu must take responsibility.

“This government's claims of protecting Hindu temples are mere show. The people will not forgive this insult to their faith. He will face dire consequences for this anti-Hindu act. Karma will return.”

YSR Congress Party on Monday condemned the demolition of the temple. YSRCP President and former Chief Minister slammed the Chandrababu Naidu government.

“Bulldozers tearing down the centuries-old Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy temple at Anjaneyapuram, an assault on the faith of crores of devotees, are truly disturbing. From destroying Tirumala's historic Thousand-Pillared Mandapam to demolishing 40 temples in Vijayawada during the Krishna Pushkaralu and the demolition at Kasinayana Jyothi Kshetram in Badvel, sacred structures continue to be destroyed without exploring any alternative,” the YSRCP chief said.

He posted a video of the demolition.

However, the government clarified that the claim being circulated by some people that the Anjaneya Swamy temple in Anjaneyapuram near the National Highway in Renigunta, Kadapa district, is being demolished is completely false.

“Discussions have been underway for several months about relocating the temple to make way for the construction of the National Highway. Land measuring 50 cents has also been allocated for the construction of a new temple nearby. Since 10 cents of land belonging to the temple is being acquired as part of the National Highway construction, Rs 59.3 lakh was deposited on August 1 this year into the Anjaneya Swamy Executive Officer's account for the land and the temple. With the consent of villagers, residents, devotees, priests and officials of the Endowments Department, a decision was made to consecrate the temple's deities elsewhere. Two days ago, the priests and temple officials performed the prescribed rituals and moved the main deity out of the temple. The deities were temporarily consecrated in a new structure built on the land provided by the government nearby,” said a statement on the official 'X' account of the fact-check wing of the government of Andhra Pradesh.

“Despite these facts, some people are maliciously spreading false information to hurt the sentiments of devotees. The government warned that it would take strict action against this false propaganda, which is intended to hurt devotees' sentiments and incite religious clashes. Please note that posting and sharing posts that hurt devotees' sentiments is also a crime,” it said.