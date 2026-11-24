MENAFN - Live Mint) A Delhi court on Monday issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in a criminal defamation case filed by social media activist Vikas Sankrityayan, also known as Vikas Pandey, over a video uploaded on Rathee's YouTube channel in 2018.

Judicial Magistrate Anam Rais Khan issued the warrant after Rathee failed to appear before the court, according to a PTI report.

The matter has been listed for further proceedings on December 3. A detailed order is awaited.

The development comes after the court issued bailable warrants against Rathee on October 31, as per a Bar and Bench report.

Earlier, on October 17, it had issued a bailable warrant after a process server reported that Rathee's residence was locked while attempting to serve the notice.

The court had subsequently directed that fresh summons be sent to Rathee at his Gurugram address in Haryana.

During the proceedings, Rathee's counsel submitted that the YouTuber ordinarily resides in Austria and had travelled to India to participate in the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protests in Delhi.

The court also noted that Rathee had initially been summoned in July 2019.

What is the Dhruv Rathee defamation case?

The case dates back to May 2018, when Rathee uploaded a video alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP ) IT cell had attempted to bribe Sankrityayan to malign his reputation.

Sankrityayan subsequently filed a criminal defamation complaint, arguing that the allegations made in the video were false and had harmed his reputation.

The video was also shared by Arvind Kejriwal, who was then the chief minister of Delhi. Sankrityayan initiated defamation proceedings against both Rathee and Kejriwal.

While the case has remained pending since 2018, proceedings against Kejriwal took a different turn after he tendered an apology before the Supreme Court for sharing the video.

The proceedings against Rathee, who originally uploaded it, continued before the trial court.

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The Saket court had issued a bailable warrant against Rathee on October 17 after he failed to appear for the hearing.

However, the warrant could not be executed because it had reportedly been sent to an incorrect address in Austria, according to Bar and Bench.

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At the October 31 hearing, the court directed that a fresh warrant be issued at Rathee's Gurugram address after being informed about the error.

The proceedings also saw the court question the urgency of issuing the warrant after being informed that Rathee had already left India.

"Ab itni jaldbazi ka koi logic hai?" the court observed, as reported by Bar and Bench.

The court subsequently issued fresh bailable warrants before moving to a non-bailable warrant on Monday.

Who is Vikas Sankrityayan, alias Vikas Pandey?

Vikas Sankrityayan, popularly known as Vikas Pandey, is a social media activist associated with the 'I Support NaMo' online group, which supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to his Facebook profile, Sankrityayan describes himself as a digital creator and writer from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. His stated areas of interest include social media misuse and fake news.

His X profile identifies him as a software architect associated with IBM India Software Labs. He has also listed his involvement with online groups such as 'I Support NaMo' and 'Hindu IT Cell'.

In a Facebook post, Sankrityayan described himself as one of the early targets of Rathee's videos and accused the YouTuber of making false claims about him.

"I was one of the first victims of fake news peddler Dhruv Rathee," he wrote.