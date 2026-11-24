MENAFN - Live Mint) The Odisha government has restored ownership records of 0.115 acres of land in Puri to Shree Jagannath Temple after discovering that the property had been incorrectly registered under the names of private individuals. The correction was carried out following the resolution of a revenue case that had remained pending for 29 years, according to a report by Times of India (TOI).

The land is situated in Bada Deula Sahi mouza under Puri tehsil. The revision of revenue records covers 29 plots spread across 19 khatas (revenue accounts), which have now been registered in the name of Shree Jagannath Mahaprabhu, represented by the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee.

Revenue case pending since 1997 resolved

Times of India citing officials said, proceedings in the abatement case had been pending since 1997. After the case was finally settled, the revenue department amended the Record of Rights (RoR), removing the names of private individuals and entering the deity's name as the rightful owner.

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Bada Deula Sahi is considered a distinctive mouza in Odisha's revenue administration as it is exclusively associated with the Shree Jagannath Temple.

Odisha steps up efforts to reclaim temple land

The latest restoration is part of the Odisha government's wider drive to identify and safeguard land owned by Lord Jagannath. As part of these efforts, the revenue department has established a dedicated Shree Jagannath Mahaprabhu land cell to address matters concerning the temple's landholdings.

Officials told TOI that the specialised cell is tasked with identifying temple-owned properties, clearing illegal encroachments and ensuring that revenue documents correctly reflect the deity's ownership. Similar measures have reportedly resulted in the removal of encroachments from temple properties at various locations and the correction of land records in the deity's name.

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The initiative is being carried out under the supervision of Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, with senior government officials also participating in the exercise.

Shree Jagannath Temple chief administrator Arabinda Kumar Padhee appreciated the officers and employees who contributed to the efforts to safeguard the temple's land assets.

Odisha celebrates 'Boita Bandana', Lord Jagannath adorns 'Suna Bhesa' on Kartik Purnima

Meanwhile, people of all ages, from children to the elderly, thronged water bodies across Odisha on the occasion of Kartik Purnima on Tuesday and floated miniature boats to commemorate the ancient maritime history of Kalinga, news agency PTI reported.

People started assembling at ponds, tanks, rivers, lakes, and the sea from early in the morning on the full moon day of Kartik month of the Hindu calendar, and set small boats, traditionally made of banana stems or paper, afloat with lighted lamps (diyas), betel leaves, flowers, and offerings in them.

Water bodies wore a colourful look as people observed the tradition of 'Boita Bandana' or worship of boats on the occasion.