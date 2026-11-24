MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 24 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Partap Singh Bajwa, on Tuesday slammed the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following their decision to revive the alliance.

He described it as a 'desperate exercise' aimed at political survival by the two parties that have 'lost the confidence of the people'. Senior Congress leader Bajwa said both parties are well aware that Punjabis have rejected their politics and that neither can independently regain the political ground they have lost.

The reunion, therefore, is not driven by any shared commitment to Punjab or its people but by the mutual desperation to prevent their political extinction in the state, he added.

“This is nothing but a marriage of political convenience between two rejected political forces. They may have come together hoping to revive their fortunes, but Punjab's political arithmetic is very clear: zero plus zero equals zero. No amount of political manoeuvring can manufacture public support that simply does not exist,” said the Congress leader.

Bajwa questioned the political and ideological credibility of the alliance, particularly in view of the circumstances under which the two parties parted ways in September 2020.

'SAD had then walked out of the NDA, claiming that the BJP-led Central government's three farm laws were anti-farmer and anti-Punjab. Sukhbir Badal had publicly argued that the Centre's refusal to provide a statutory guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP) and assured procurement had left the party with no option but to quit the alliance.'

Harsimrat Kaur Badal had also resigned from the Union Cabinet.

“At that time, Sukhbir Badal told Punjabis that he was leaving the NDA to defend the interests of farmers. He positioned himself as a defender of Punjab's agricultural community and claimed that the BJP had betrayed the farmers. Today, he is sitting alongside the very same BJP leadership. What has changed? Have the farmers' concerns been resolved? Has a legal guarantee for MSP been enacted? Have all the commitments made to Punjab's farmers been fulfilled? Or have the political compulsions of the Badal family suddenly become more important than the interests of Punjab's farmers?” asked Congress lawmaker Bajwa.

He demanded that Badal explain to the people of Punjab what has fundamentally changed in the BJP's position on agriculture and farmers' rights. He said the repeal of the three farm laws does not automatically settle every concern raised by farmers during the historic agitation. He also challenged Badal to clarify his stand on the Agnipath scheme.

“If Sukhbir Badal has genuinely returned to the NDA because he believes that the BJP now stands for Punjab's interests, will he ensure that the Agniveer scheme is scrapped and regular recruitment into the Indian Army is restored? Punjab has a proud tradition of serving the armed forces. Our youth deserve permanent careers, job security, dignity and the full benefits of military service, not a short-term recruitment arrangement. Will Sukhbir Badal have the courage to raise this demand before Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, or will he remain silent to protect his political alliance?,” the Congress leader added.