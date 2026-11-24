The discussions follow a sharp slowdown in wheat sowing and concerns over soil moisture after the southwest monsoon ended with a 13% rainfall deficit this year. Wheat acreage stood at 5.007million hectares (mn ha.) as of 13 November, down 15.3% from 5.910 mn ha. a year earlier, according to the latest available data from the agriculture ministry.

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