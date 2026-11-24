MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, Nov 24 (IANS) A two-member consular team from the High Commission of India in Islamabad joined 2339 Sikh pilgrims from India at Nankana Sahib to coordinate efforts for ensuring smooth conduct of yatra for all pilgrims in Pakistan.

The Sikh pilgrims from India had travelled to Pakistan to observe the 557th Gurpurab, also known as Prakash Purab, being observed on Kartik Purnima on Tuesday to commemorate Guru Nanak Dev's birth.

In a post on X, the Indian High Commission in Islamabad stated, "Two member consular team of HCI Islamabad joined 2339 Sikh Pilgrims from India at Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak Dev Ji, to observe 557th Gurupurab which is also known as Guru Nanak Prakash Utsav. Officials are coordinating efforts to ensure smooth conduct of Yatra for all the pilgrims."

Born in 1469 at Rai Bhoi di Talwandi, now known as Nankana Sahib in present-day Pakistan, Guru Nanak was the first of the 10 Sikh Gurus. His teachings emphasised the oneness of God, equality and service to humanity.

On November 22, a group of 1,822 Sikh pilgrims departed for Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border to pay obeisance at historic Gurdwaras on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Amid the enthusiastic chanting of religious slogans, including "Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal", and the rhythmic beats of traditional drums and dhol-nagaare, the pilgrims were given a warm and devotional send-off from the office of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

According to the SGPC, visa applications and passports of 1,828 pilgrims had been submitted to the Pakistan Embassy for the religious visit. However, visas were granted to 1,822 applicants, while applications of six pilgrims being rejected.

The jatha is being led by SGPC member Bibi Parminder Kaur, and the delegation also includes executive committee member Ravinder Singh Khalsa, SGPC member Gurnam Singh Jassal, Bibi Gurinder Kaur Bholuwala and General Manager Lakhbir Singh, who will accompany the pilgrims during their visit to the historic religious sites.

As part of their pilgrimage, the group first reached Sri Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

The pilgrims will offer prayers and pay their respects at several historic Gurdwaras located in the holy town, including Gurdwara Patti Sahib and Gurdwara Kyara Sahib, which hold immense religious significance for the Sikh community.

Following their visit to Nankana Sahib, the Jatha will proceed to other important Sikh shrines in Pakistan, including Gurdwara Saccha Sauda, Sri Panja Sahib, Sri Kartarpur Sahib and Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore.

These historic sites are closely associated with the lives and teachings of Sikh Gurus and attract devotees from across the world.

The pilgrims are scheduled to return to India through the Attari-Wagah border on December 1.