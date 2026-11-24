MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 24 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday highlighted Odisha's glorious maritime heritage and his government's efforts to strengthen the state's maritime infrastructure in future.

CM Majhi was speaking during an event held at Paradeep on the occasion of the auspicious 'Kartika Purnima', the historic 'Boita Bandana' (Boat -sailing ritual) festival and 'Paradip Port Day'.

In his address, Majhi presented a comprehensive vision of Odisha's glorious maritime trade heritage, contemporary industrial growth and future development of maritime infrastructure.

The Chief Minister highlighted the trade and cultural ties established by the ancient Kalinga Sadhabas (maritime traders) with Java, Sumatra, Bali, Borneo, Burma, Siam, Vietnam, Cambodia and Sri Lanka.

During the programme, Majhi also interacted through video conferencing with Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who is celebrating 'Odisha Parba' and the Boita Bandana festival on the Indonesian island of Bali.

He welcomed the grand promotion of Odia culture at the international level. On the occasion, Majhi also hailed Paradip Port's recognition as the only major port on India's eastern coast to attain mega port status.

Emphasising the state government's efforts to steer Odisha towards development, he said,“Your government has promised you a 'Samruddha Odisha', or prosperous Odisha, by 2036, and this will certainly become a reality.”

Referring to the historical significance of the Kartika Purnima tradition of 'Aa Ka Ma Bai' and Paradip's maritime heritage, he said Ashadha, Kartika, Margashira and Baisakha, months in the Hindu calendar, are considered auspicious months for maritime activities. In ancient times, favourable winds blowing from land towards the sea made sea voyages easier from Kartika month onwards.

"The Sadhabas carried not only merchandise but also Odisha's culture and traditions to distant lands. Their influence is still evident in Bali's 'Masakapan ke Tukad' festival and Thailand's Loy Krathong festival,” said Majhi.

The Chief Minister said that the significance of Boita Bandana has expanded further even in the 21st century, an era of giant cargo vessels and container ships. The festival is no longer confined to Odisha but is also celebrated with great enthusiasm by the Odia diaspora living in the United States, Europe, Australia and Southeast Asia, further strengthening 'Odia Asmita' on the global stage.

CM Majhi further said that over the past two-and-a-half years, the state government has undertaken investment outreach visits to Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad, as well as Singapore and the UAE, to attract investments, expand port capacity and position Odisha as an investment hub towards achieving 'Samruddha Odisha 2036'.

He said a significant share of the industrial projects attracted by the State in recent years are coming up in the Paradip region, which is expected to emerge as one of the country's leading commercial and industrial hubs in the coming years.