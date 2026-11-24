MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Actor and singer Raageshwari marked the auspicious occasion of Gurupurab by reflecting on how her visits to the Gurudwaras help her stay connected to her roots while living in London.

Raageshwari offered prayers at the Khalsa Jatha, one of the oldest Gurudwaras in Europe, founded back in 1908 during the early years of the Sikh migration.

On Monday, the singer and actress dropped a video from the Gurudwara, sharing what it is like to find a piece of your culture in a far-off land.

Raageshwari said in the clip, "Imagine coming into an unfamiliar country and then suddenly hearing the sounds of Gurbani and being welcomed by the Punjabi hospitality. Now, living in London, I stay connected to my religion by offering my Seva at the Gurudwara every week."

She also said that her entire family tries to follow the concept of Seva, pointing out that seva does not only mean working in the Gurudwara but also being kind in your words, earning money in a clean manner and also keeping our heart and house open for those in need.

"My daughter and my husband and I truly believe and try to follow Babaji's words and wisdom that Seva doesn't end just at the Gurudwara. This is where it begins because Seva is also speaking kind words about people, especially behind their back. Seva is also making money through clean means without hurting anyone. Seva is also keeping your kitchen and your table open for everybody. Seva is also treating each and every human being with compassion irrespective of their status. So, here's honoring Babaji's wisdom. Happy Gurpur."

Talking about her work, along with some noteworthy songs, Raageshwari has also been a part of many movies such as 'Aankhen (1993)', 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994)', 'Zid (1994)', 'Dil Kitna Nadan Hai (1997)', 'Mumbai Se Aaya Mera Dost (2003)', and 'Savi (2024)'.