MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 24 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday reviewed the progress of development projects worth over Rs 100 crore and various Central government schemes under the 'Bihar Gati' initiative, directing officials to accelerate implementation and complete projects within stipulated timelines.

The review meeting focused primarily on higher education infrastructure and agricultural development.

The Chief Minister stressed the need for better coordination among departments to ensure that development schemes translate into tangible benefits for students and farmers.

During the meeting, Higher Education Department Secretary Rajiv Roshan presented a detailed report on ongoing projects.

The Chief Minister reviewed construction work at Pataliputra University, including its administrative and academic buildings, indoor stadium and approach roads connecting the campus to national highways.

He also reviewed infrastructure projects at Purnea University and Patna University and directed officials to complete all ongoing construction and related infrastructure work at the three universities by March 2027.

Choudhary further instructed officials to prepare a comprehensive master plan for the overall development of Patna University in consultation with relevant stakeholders.

He emphasised that university hostels should be reserved exclusively for students.

He also directed the department to take necessary steps to expedite the establishment of degree colleges within the existing premises of B.Ed. colleges.

During the agricultural development review, Agriculture Department Principal Secretary Narmadeshwar Lal presented details of the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana.

The Chief Minister directed officials to identify priorities for Bihar's agricultural sector and prepare district-specific action plans, with a particular focus on promoting cash crops.

He said the central objective of agricultural schemes should be to improve farmers' incomes and ensure their economic prosperity.

Choudhary also stressed the need to strengthen the branding and marketing of Bihar's agricultural products.

He called for developing transport and logistics infrastructure by 2030 to facilitate the movement of the state's produce to national and international markets.

He said strengthening higher education infrastructure and accelerating agricultural growth were essential for Bihar's overall development.

He directed all concerned departments to work in coordination and ensure the timely implementation of projects.