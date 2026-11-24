MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 24 (IANS) Tiruppur Superintendent of Police Srishti Singh will investigate Kallakurichi District Collector Padmaja's complaint that local MLA Arul Vignesh sent her unwanted text messages, the Tamil Nadu government told the Madras High Court on Tuesday.

Inspector General of Police Gamini will supervise the investigation. The state named the officers during the hearing of a petition filed by R. Thrishuli, a Chennai-based AIADMK lawyer.

Thrishuli had sought a direction to the Director General of Police and the Kallakurichi Superintendent of Police to register a case against Vignesh, who represents Kallakurichi in the Assembly for the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Police told Justice V. Lakshminarayanan that Padmaja had lodged a complaint with the Kallakurichi district police chief on Monday.

Acting on her complaint, police registered a first information report against the legislator under three sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The FIR cites Section 75, which deals with sexual harassment, and Section 78, which covers stalking. Police also invoked Section 79, which concerns words, gestures or acts intended to insult a woman's modesty.

Justice Lakshminarayanan cautioned the authorities against allowing politics to influence the investigation. He warned that any attempt to shield anyone involved in the case would bring the government into disrepute.

Thrishuli approached the High Court after reports appeared in newspapers and on social media alleging that Vignesh had sent obscene messages to the collector.

In her petition, she cited a representation she had made to the authorities on November 11 and sought a fair and prompt investigation into the allegations.

At an earlier hearing, Justice Lakshminarayanan had asked whether Padmaja had herself made a complaint and what evidence was available to support the allegation that the MLA had sent the messages.

Police said at the time that the collector had made no complaint to anyone, including the Chief Secretary. The judge then asked the public prosecutor to seek information from both the Chief Secretary and the collector. When the court took up Thrishuli's petition again on Tuesday, police confirmed that they had received Padmaja's complaint and registered the FIR.

The state's senior criminal counsel informed the judge that the Tiruppur SP would handle the case. The National Commission for Women has also sought an inquiry into the allegations and called for a report. Opposition parties have criticised the state government's handling of the matter.