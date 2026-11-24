Actor Ajay Devgn's Drishyam: The Conclusion (Drishyam 3) will be released on Netflix on November 27, 2026. Almost eight weeks will pass between the movie's theatrical launch on October 2 and its online availability.

This will enable those who may have missed the film in cinemas to enjoy the exciting finale to the popular Hindi series. Information about the OTT availability has been published on Netflix and the launch is one of this week's most anticipated OTT events.

Drishyam 3 OTT Availability

As previously mentioned, Drishyam 3 will be available on Netflix from November 27. After playing in cinemas from Gandhi Jayanti, the film is now being launched online. Information about this has been posted on Netflix's future releases page.

Plot Summary Of Drishyam: The Conclusion

Similar to previous parts of the series, Drishyam 3 sees actor Ajay Devgn reprise his role as Vijay Salgaonkar – a man who has continually managed to evade the police in order to protect his family. Yet, in this part, Meera Deshmukh (played by Tabu) continues to search for information regarding her son. Complications then arise as SP Rajveer Singh Tomar (Jaideep Ahlawat) becomes involved in the case and tries to expose Vijay's closely held information.

Cast Members And Revenue

Apart from Devgn, the movie stars Shriya Saran, Prakash Raj, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Kamlesh Sawant. Based on Sacnilk data, Drishyam 3 was a highly successful movie, grossing around ₹381 crores in India and ₹589 crores globally.