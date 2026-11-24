Train journeys often come with their share of unexpected moments, and a recent incident aboard a Vande Bharat Express has amused the internet. A video has been circulating on social media, showing a woman struggling to open the bathroom door of a Vande Bharat train. A first-time Vande Bharat traveler was seen in the video attempting to operate the sliding restroom door. She kept trying, but she was unable to decipher the contemporary system. She finally succeeded in opening the door after several attempts. The caption on the television said, "Vande Bharat 1st time."

Sharing the video, the woman wrote,“This is the first time I have seen such a clean bathroom on a train journey.” The clip has sparked laughter online, with several users relating to the confusion of dealing with unfamiliar door locks and mechanisms while travelling.

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One person commented, "I had the same experience." Another said, "It's not just you." Someone else advised taking the bus the next time. Another said, "It's me."

One social media user created a video explaining how to utilize the sliding door mechanism since it might be confusing to first-time riders. This is Vande Bharat Express's state-of-the-art restroom. The inventor stated in Hindi, "The restroom is equipped with modern technology that frequently confuses common people."

He demonstrated the control panel located on the door's right side. He opened the sliding door by pressing the green button on the panel. He entered the restroom, closed the door by pressing a similar green button on the side, and locked it from the inside.

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The restroom features a hand wash basin with a soap dispenser, a touch-free hand drier that turns on when you put your hand below, and a Western-style toilet with grab bars.