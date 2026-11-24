Japan, South Korea Seek Stronger Ties Through Parliamentary Dialogue
(MENAFN) South Korean National Assembly Speaker Cho Jeong-sik met Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in Tokyo on Tuesday to explore opportunities for closer bilateral cooperation and encourage the restoration of a parliamentary dialogue mechanism that has remained inactive for several years.
During the meeting, Cho called on Takaichi to support the revival of the “Future Dialogue between the Parliaments of South Korea and Japan,” an initiative whose most recent session took place in 2018.
The talks marked the first encounter between a Japanese prime minister and a South Korean parliamentary speaker in nearly three years. Their previous meeting took place in December 2023, when then-Speaker Kim Jin-pyo held discussions in Tokyo with then-Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
“Thanks to the leadership of the South Korean and Japanese leaders, the two countries are enjoying their friendliest relations ever,” Cho said, noting that “shuttle diplomacy” between the two nations' leaders had also resumed.
Cho called for deeper economic collaboration in areas including advanced industries, supply chains and energy. He also urged Takaichi to help create conditions that would allow South Korean businesses to operate smoothly in Japan.
Takaichi described South Korea and Japan as valued friends, emphasizing the importance of working together as partners within the international community.
“We must advance into a more future-oriented and stable relationship,” she said.
According to Cho's office, the meeting focused on strengthening exchanges between the two countries' legislatures and capitalizing on the renewed momentum created by the resumption of leader-level shuttle diplomacy.
During the meeting, Cho called on Takaichi to support the revival of the “Future Dialogue between the Parliaments of South Korea and Japan,” an initiative whose most recent session took place in 2018.
The talks marked the first encounter between a Japanese prime minister and a South Korean parliamentary speaker in nearly three years. Their previous meeting took place in December 2023, when then-Speaker Kim Jin-pyo held discussions in Tokyo with then-Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
“Thanks to the leadership of the South Korean and Japanese leaders, the two countries are enjoying their friendliest relations ever,” Cho said, noting that “shuttle diplomacy” between the two nations' leaders had also resumed.
Cho called for deeper economic collaboration in areas including advanced industries, supply chains and energy. He also urged Takaichi to help create conditions that would allow South Korean businesses to operate smoothly in Japan.
Takaichi described South Korea and Japan as valued friends, emphasizing the importance of working together as partners within the international community.
“We must advance into a more future-oriented and stable relationship,” she said.
According to Cho's office, the meeting focused on strengthening exchanges between the two countries' legislatures and capitalizing on the renewed momentum created by the resumption of leader-level shuttle diplomacy.
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