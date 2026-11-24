US Senator Probes Vance's Alleged Role in Venezuelan Oil Deal
(MENAFN) US Senator Maggie Hassan announced Monday that she had opened an investigation into claims that Vice President JD Vance intervened to help a prominent political donor obtain profitable business opportunities linked to Venezuelan oil.
Hassan, a New Hampshire Democrat who is set to become chair of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, said she had requested comprehensive records detailing Vance's communications with energy trading company Vitol and its former executive, John Addison.
"I write today with serious concern that you may have used your position as Vice President to help a major political donor secure lucrative business opportunities involving Venezuelan oil," Hassan wrote in a letter to Vance.
Referring to media reports related to the matter, Hassan said Vance had allegedly discussed possible Venezuelan oil sales with Addison shortly before the Trump administration carried out its military operation in Venezuela in January 2026.
Although both Vance's office and Addison denied the reported meeting, Hassan said flight records showed that aircraft associated with them were at the same Montana airport on the day the meeting was said to have taken place.
Hassan's letter further stated that, after the military operation, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright personally reached out to Addison to discuss marketing Venezuelan oil. Vitol later obtained a government authorization allowing it to sell the commodity.
"Your personal and political relationships with Mr. Addison raise concerns about how Vitol may have obtained this opportunity," Hassan said.
The senator highlighted Addison's financial contributions to political campaigns, noting that he donated $300,000 to Vance's 2022 Senate campaign. Addison and his wife also gave $7 million to organizations backing President Donald Trump's 2024 presidential bid.
Hassan cited estimates suggesting Vitol had generated hundreds of millions of dollars in profits through Venezuelan oil sales, with its profit margins reaching as much as four times the company's reported operating margins in recent years.
Her request covers correspondence and documents dating from Jan. 20, 2025, including material related to Vitol's selection for the business, the alleged December 2025 meeting in Montana and communications between Vance and Wright.
She also asked whether officials had considered a competitive bidding process and whether any measures were taken to identify, disclose or manage possible conflicts of interest.
Hassan gave Vance until Dec. 14 to submit the requested records and information.
She said the inquiry would assess whether current laws provide sufficient safeguards to prevent and address conflicts of interest involving senior executive branch officials, as well as determine whether further legislation may be necessary.
Hassan, a New Hampshire Democrat who is set to become chair of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, said she had requested comprehensive records detailing Vance's communications with energy trading company Vitol and its former executive, John Addison.
"I write today with serious concern that you may have used your position as Vice President to help a major political donor secure lucrative business opportunities involving Venezuelan oil," Hassan wrote in a letter to Vance.
Referring to media reports related to the matter, Hassan said Vance had allegedly discussed possible Venezuelan oil sales with Addison shortly before the Trump administration carried out its military operation in Venezuela in January 2026.
Although both Vance's office and Addison denied the reported meeting, Hassan said flight records showed that aircraft associated with them were at the same Montana airport on the day the meeting was said to have taken place.
Hassan's letter further stated that, after the military operation, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright personally reached out to Addison to discuss marketing Venezuelan oil. Vitol later obtained a government authorization allowing it to sell the commodity.
"Your personal and political relationships with Mr. Addison raise concerns about how Vitol may have obtained this opportunity," Hassan said.
The senator highlighted Addison's financial contributions to political campaigns, noting that he donated $300,000 to Vance's 2022 Senate campaign. Addison and his wife also gave $7 million to organizations backing President Donald Trump's 2024 presidential bid.
Hassan cited estimates suggesting Vitol had generated hundreds of millions of dollars in profits through Venezuelan oil sales, with its profit margins reaching as much as four times the company's reported operating margins in recent years.
Her request covers correspondence and documents dating from Jan. 20, 2025, including material related to Vitol's selection for the business, the alleged December 2025 meeting in Montana and communications between Vance and Wright.
She also asked whether officials had considered a competitive bidding process and whether any measures were taken to identify, disclose or manage possible conflicts of interest.
Hassan gave Vance until Dec. 14 to submit the requested records and information.
She said the inquiry would assess whether current laws provide sufficient safeguards to prevent and address conflicts of interest involving senior executive branch officials, as well as determine whether further legislation may be necessary.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment