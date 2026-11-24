Italy Urges CEOs to Act as Agentic AI Reshapes Cyber Threats
(MENAFN) Italy's National Cybersecurity Agency has detected cyber compromise campaigns involving autonomous artificial intelligence (AI) agents and is warning of serious risks from the technology, Italian news agency ANSA reported Tuesday.
Agentic AI systems do more than generate text. They can plan tasks, interact with corporate software, access databases and independently carry out operational actions. Compromise campaigns are coordinated operations that infiltrate networks, accounts or supply chains to steal data or disrupt operations.
The agency said AI offers major opportunities to improve efficiency but also exposes organizations and critical infrastructure to new security threats.
The agency's director issued a direct appeal to business and government leaders.
“I appeal to chief executives and senior public and private sector leaders: digital technology debt is no longer sustainable and could become fatal in a changed threat landscape, as we are seeing with agentic AI,” said Andrea Quacivi, the cybersecurity agency director.
Agentic AI systems do more than generate text. They can plan tasks, interact with corporate software, access databases and independently carry out operational actions. Compromise campaigns are coordinated operations that infiltrate networks, accounts or supply chains to steal data or disrupt operations.
The agency said AI offers major opportunities to improve efficiency but also exposes organizations and critical infrastructure to new security threats.
The agency's director issued a direct appeal to business and government leaders.
“I appeal to chief executives and senior public and private sector leaders: digital technology debt is no longer sustainable and could become fatal in a changed threat landscape, as we are seeing with agentic AI,” said Andrea Quacivi, the cybersecurity agency director.
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