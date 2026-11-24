Over 100 Writers Launch PEN Writes US, Split From PEN America
(MENAFN) More than 100 writers have launched PEN Writes US, a new independent organization that plans to join the PEN International network, following deep divisions inside PEN America over its handling of Israel's war in Gaza and its stance against cultural boycotts.
The group said it will operate separately from PEN America and will apply for full membership in PEN International at the network's congress in September 2027. Its stated mission is to defend freedom of expression, support writers and promote reading.
Novelist Maaza Mengiste, a founding member, told Publishers Weekly that the organization will protect writers' freedom of expression, including their right to take part in boycotts.
PEN International, founded in 1921, is a global association of writers that promotes literature, protects freedom of expression and defends writers facing persecution, censorship or imprisonment.
Fallout at PEN America
The split follows months of friction at PEN America. In 2024, the organization canceled its annual literary awards ceremony after several authors pulled their works from consideration to protest its response to the Gaza war.
In July, novelist Dinaw Mengestu, also a founding member of PEN Writes US, resigned as president of PEN America. His departure came after the organization published a report on the cultural isolation of Jewish and Israeli authors that also opposed cultural boycotts. He argued that boycotts are a form of dialogue and accused PEN America of failing to defend freedom of expression.
The group said it will operate separately from PEN America and will apply for full membership in PEN International at the network's congress in September 2027. Its stated mission is to defend freedom of expression, support writers and promote reading.
Novelist Maaza Mengiste, a founding member, told Publishers Weekly that the organization will protect writers' freedom of expression, including their right to take part in boycotts.
PEN International, founded in 1921, is a global association of writers that promotes literature, protects freedom of expression and defends writers facing persecution, censorship or imprisonment.
Fallout at PEN America
The split follows months of friction at PEN America. In 2024, the organization canceled its annual literary awards ceremony after several authors pulled their works from consideration to protest its response to the Gaza war.
In July, novelist Dinaw Mengestu, also a founding member of PEN Writes US, resigned as president of PEN America. His departure came after the organization published a report on the cultural isolation of Jewish and Israeli authors that also opposed cultural boycotts. He argued that boycotts are a form of dialogue and accused PEN America of failing to defend freedom of expression.
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