Poland Warns Russian Sabotage Threat Will Persist Beyond Ukraine War
(MENAFN) A potential agreement to end the war in Ukraine would not prevent Russia from continuing covert sabotage activities throughout Europe, Poland’s minister responsible for intelligence services cautioned in an interview published Tuesday.
Tomasz Siemoniak said Moscow had stepped up its clandestine operations in recent months, with suspected incidents increasingly directed at transportation systems, communication networks and military installations.
“It is hard to imagine that a peace agreement would change the Russian leadership's stance or stop it from carrying out these operations,” Siemoniak said.
His warning came amid a number of airspace violations involving Poland. A suspected Russian drone crossed into Polish airspace overnight Monday as Moscow launched attacks on western Ukraine. The incident occurred days after three Russian cruise missiles reportedly entered Polish airspace.
According to Siemoniak, some of the suspected operations were intended to interfere with military deliveries and logistical routes supporting Ukraine. He added that Russia also sought to pressure European governments, create instability and erode public backing for Kyiv.
He stressed that these goals were not limited to the ongoing conflict and would likely remain in place even if diplomatic negotiations resulted in a peace settlement.
Siemoniak also noted that the evolving methods used in suspected sabotage activities made it increasingly difficult to measure the threat solely by tracking the number of incidents. He identified arson attacks against warehouses and commercial buildings as an ongoing risk, while warning that attacks targeting railway infrastructure could result in significant loss of life.
Poland has repeatedly accused Russian intelligence agencies of organizing sabotage operations on its territory, including incidents involving infrastructure used to transport military supplies to Ukraine.
In October, Polish authorities alleged that Russian intelligence services were connected to an arson attack targeting Starlink satellite communications infrastructure south of Warsaw. Two Turkish nationals were subsequently arrested in connection with the incident.
Moscow has rejected accusations that it was responsible for various sabotage activities blamed on Russia by Western governments and intelligence agencies.
Efforts to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine remain underway, while European governments maintain that any peace arrangement must also guarantee the continent’s long-term security.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte issued a similar warning Monday, saying Russia’s wartime economy would not automatically return to normal following a peace agreement and highlighting the continued security risks posed by Moscow to Europe.
Tomasz Siemoniak said Moscow had stepped up its clandestine operations in recent months, with suspected incidents increasingly directed at transportation systems, communication networks and military installations.
“It is hard to imagine that a peace agreement would change the Russian leadership's stance or stop it from carrying out these operations,” Siemoniak said.
His warning came amid a number of airspace violations involving Poland. A suspected Russian drone crossed into Polish airspace overnight Monday as Moscow launched attacks on western Ukraine. The incident occurred days after three Russian cruise missiles reportedly entered Polish airspace.
According to Siemoniak, some of the suspected operations were intended to interfere with military deliveries and logistical routes supporting Ukraine. He added that Russia also sought to pressure European governments, create instability and erode public backing for Kyiv.
He stressed that these goals were not limited to the ongoing conflict and would likely remain in place even if diplomatic negotiations resulted in a peace settlement.
Siemoniak also noted that the evolving methods used in suspected sabotage activities made it increasingly difficult to measure the threat solely by tracking the number of incidents. He identified arson attacks against warehouses and commercial buildings as an ongoing risk, while warning that attacks targeting railway infrastructure could result in significant loss of life.
Poland has repeatedly accused Russian intelligence agencies of organizing sabotage operations on its territory, including incidents involving infrastructure used to transport military supplies to Ukraine.
In October, Polish authorities alleged that Russian intelligence services were connected to an arson attack targeting Starlink satellite communications infrastructure south of Warsaw. Two Turkish nationals were subsequently arrested in connection with the incident.
Moscow has rejected accusations that it was responsible for various sabotage activities blamed on Russia by Western governments and intelligence agencies.
Efforts to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine remain underway, while European governments maintain that any peace arrangement must also guarantee the continent’s long-term security.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte issued a similar warning Monday, saying Russia’s wartime economy would not automatically return to normal following a peace agreement and highlighting the continued security risks posed by Moscow to Europe.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment