Nvidia Chaos Eases: Huang Returns, Global Markets Surge
(MENAFN) Global equities rallied Tuesday after Jensen Huang returned as chief executive of Nvidia, easing a leadership crisis that had rattled the artificial intelligence (AI) sector and set off a sharp sell-off in technology shares.
Huang had resigned amid an alleged affair. His departure intensified investor fears over the sustainability of AI spending and lofty tech valuations. His comeback reversed that momentum, lifting a broad range of stocks, from rival chipmakers to data center operators.
Nvidia shares jumped 31.48% on Monday, recovering much of a roughly 42% slide. The S&P 500 climbed 4.73%, the Nasdaq Composite gained 6.51% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3.01%. At the height of the Nvidia turmoil, the S&P 500 had dropped about 10.5% and the Nasdaq Composite had lost 13.6%.
The crisis began Oct. 29 amid an espionage and affair scandal. It hit semiconductor makers and the wider tech sector worldwide. Last week, major US indexes slipped into correction territory, and the heavy selling created liquidity needs that spread to other asset classes. Gold posted its steepest weekly drop since March 16, falling 8.9% per ounce.
Circular financing fears ease
Huang's return also eased worries about "circular financing," in which tech and chip companies act as one another's customers, suppliers and investors. In this loop, Nvidia invests in AI firms, which spend the money on cloud computing capacity. The cloud provider then buys Nvidia chips to expand that capacity, sending part of the capital back to the chipmaker as revenue. AI-linked shares had fallen hard on fears that Huang's exit could break this self-reinforcing cycle.
Risks remain
Significant uncertainty persists. Attention now turns to an independent board investigation into espionage allegations against Huang, along with a separate accounting probe by the US **Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)**. Expectations that Huang could move against current board members are also feeding governance concerns.
Stress in AI credit markets has not gone away either. Several leading banks have moved to cut their exposure to data center lending at a discount. HSBC reportedly sold $300 million in data center loans at a 15% discount. ING sought to sell about $500 million in data center project loans on the secondary market, but its auction reportedly drew too few buyers willing to take the risk at prices the bank considered acceptable.
Asia follows
Risk appetite returned to Asian markets Tuesday, with strong gains in South Korea and Japan.
In Seoul, LG Electronics surged 16.8%, SK Hynix gained 7.9% and Samsung Electronics rose 7.8%. In Tokyo, Advantest climbed 13.6%, Kioxia Holdings rose 10.2% and SoftBank Group Corp. advanced 5.8%.
Huang had resigned amid an alleged affair. His departure intensified investor fears over the sustainability of AI spending and lofty tech valuations. His comeback reversed that momentum, lifting a broad range of stocks, from rival chipmakers to data center operators.
Nvidia shares jumped 31.48% on Monday, recovering much of a roughly 42% slide. The S&P 500 climbed 4.73%, the Nasdaq Composite gained 6.51% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3.01%. At the height of the Nvidia turmoil, the S&P 500 had dropped about 10.5% and the Nasdaq Composite had lost 13.6%.
The crisis began Oct. 29 amid an espionage and affair scandal. It hit semiconductor makers and the wider tech sector worldwide. Last week, major US indexes slipped into correction territory, and the heavy selling created liquidity needs that spread to other asset classes. Gold posted its steepest weekly drop since March 16, falling 8.9% per ounce.
Circular financing fears ease
Huang's return also eased worries about "circular financing," in which tech and chip companies act as one another's customers, suppliers and investors. In this loop, Nvidia invests in AI firms, which spend the money on cloud computing capacity. The cloud provider then buys Nvidia chips to expand that capacity, sending part of the capital back to the chipmaker as revenue. AI-linked shares had fallen hard on fears that Huang's exit could break this self-reinforcing cycle.
Risks remain
Significant uncertainty persists. Attention now turns to an independent board investigation into espionage allegations against Huang, along with a separate accounting probe by the US **Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)**. Expectations that Huang could move against current board members are also feeding governance concerns.
Stress in AI credit markets has not gone away either. Several leading banks have moved to cut their exposure to data center lending at a discount. HSBC reportedly sold $300 million in data center loans at a 15% discount. ING sought to sell about $500 million in data center project loans on the secondary market, but its auction reportedly drew too few buyers willing to take the risk at prices the bank considered acceptable.
Asia follows
Risk appetite returned to Asian markets Tuesday, with strong gains in South Korea and Japan.
In Seoul, LG Electronics surged 16.8%, SK Hynix gained 7.9% and Samsung Electronics rose 7.8%. In Tokyo, Advantest climbed 13.6%, Kioxia Holdings rose 10.2% and SoftBank Group Corp. advanced 5.8%.
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