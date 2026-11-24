Fourth Tanker Explodes After Hitting Mine Near Hormuz, Iran Says
(MENAFN) A fourth oil tanker exploded and caught fire early Tuesday after striking a naval mine in restricted waters east of the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian authorities said, as regional tensions continue to climb.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said the vessel suffered a severe blast and fire on hitting the mine, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.
The incident followed an earlier announcement by the navy that two other oil tankers had burst into flames after hitting naval mines east of the waterway.
In a statement carried by state broadcaster IRIB, the navy's public relations department said the two vessels had switched off their identification and navigation systems before entering “a prohibited area.” Both struck mines, caught fire and were left immobilized, according to the statement.
The navy did not name the tankers or give any details on their crews, possible casualties or the scale of the damage.
It urged tanker owners to coordinate with Iran's armed forces to guarantee safe transit through the strategic waterway.
The latest incidents come as maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global oil and gas shipments, continues to be disrupted.
The United States and Israel launched a war on Iran on Feb. 28, and Tehran responded with attacks on Israel and on US military facilities in Arab countries. Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum of understanding in June, but its implementation has stalled amid disputes over freedom of navigation through the strait.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said the vessel suffered a severe blast and fire on hitting the mine, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.
The incident followed an earlier announcement by the navy that two other oil tankers had burst into flames after hitting naval mines east of the waterway.
In a statement carried by state broadcaster IRIB, the navy's public relations department said the two vessels had switched off their identification and navigation systems before entering “a prohibited area.” Both struck mines, caught fire and were left immobilized, according to the statement.
The navy did not name the tankers or give any details on their crews, possible casualties or the scale of the damage.
It urged tanker owners to coordinate with Iran's armed forces to guarantee safe transit through the strategic waterway.
The latest incidents come as maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global oil and gas shipments, continues to be disrupted.
The United States and Israel launched a war on Iran on Feb. 28, and Tehran responded with attacks on Israel and on US military facilities in Arab countries. Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum of understanding in June, but its implementation has stalled amid disputes over freedom of navigation through the strait.
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