MENAFN - African Press Organization) CAIRO, Egypt, November 24, 2026/APO Group/ --

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received Vice President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, and his accompanying delegation. The meeting was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Egyptian Expatriates, Dr. Badr Abdelatty.

Spokesman for the Presidency Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy said the President welcomed the Vice President of Equatorial Guinea to Egypt and asked that his greetings be conveyed to President Teodoro Obiang Nguema. President El-Sisi affirmed the importance of further advancing bilateral relations between Egypt and Equatorial Guinea across various fields, particularly in trade and investment, in a manner that fulfills the aspirations of the two brotherly peoples toward development and prosperity.

President El-Sisi welcomed the convening of the first session of the Joint Committee between the two countries on the sidelines of the African Union Mid-Year Coordination Meeting in New Alamein in October 2026, stressing the vital need to build upon the positive outcomes of the Joint Committee and to activate the Memoranda of Understanding signed between the two countries.

The Vice President of Equatorial Guinea expressed his pride in visiting Egypt and conveyed to the President the greetings and appreciation of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema. He affirmed his country's keenness on further developing mechanisms of bilateral cooperation with Egypt across an array of domains. Equatorial Guinea's Vice President expressed his appreciation for the participation of Egyptian companies in a number of mega development projects in Equatorial Guinea, as well as his country's commitment to advancing cooperation with Egypt in the sectors of urban development and housing, civil aviation, energy, and the exchange of expertise. Vice President Mangue also delivered a message to President El-Sisi from the President of Equatorial Guinea, expressing his country's keenness on fostering closer joint cooperation across various sectors.

The meeting also discussed an array of regional issues on the African continent. President El-Sisi underscored the vital necessity of sustaining peace and stability to achieve development across the continent's countries. The President emphasized the crucial need to settle various crises through peaceful means, including respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states and supporting their national institutions. This is in addition to upholding the spirit of cooperation and achieving mutual interests to realize prosperity and development in African nations. Equatorial Guinea's Vice President Mangue expressed his appreciation for Egypt's efforts to achieve stability, including in the Middle East and on the African continent, asserting his country's commitment to strengthening political consultation with Egypt to achieve regional peace.