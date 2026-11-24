MENAFN - African Press Organization) VICTORIA, Seychelles, November 24, 2026/APO Group/ --

Accelerating the finalisation of outstanding bilateral agreements and translating longstanding diplomatic ties into tangible benefits for both countries were central to discussions between President Dr Patrick Herminie and the newly accredited High Commissioner of the Republic of South Africa to the Republic of Seychelles, H.E. Mr Heinrich Geovanni April, following the presentation of his Letters of Credence at State House today.

Welcoming the newly accredited High Commissioner, President Herminie underscored the importance Seychelles attaches to its longstanding relationship with South Africa, recognising the country as a key development partner.

Among the key matters discussed was the proposed official visit of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to Seychelles in the first quarter of 2027. The visit is expected to provide an opportunity to further strengthen bilateral relations through the finalisation and signing of several outstanding agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs).

Discussions also centred on the convening of the fourth session of the Seychelles–South Africa Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC), which South Africa is expected to host in the first half of 2027. Among the outstanding agreements are those relating to customs mutual assistance, police cooperation, visa waiver, culture and defence.

During his discussions with President Herminie, High Commissioner April expressed his commitment to working closely with the Seychellois authorities to address outstanding bilateral agreements. He stressed the importance of clearing the table of pending matters to enable both countries to move forward and explore new opportunities for cooperation.

The High Commissioner also highlighted tourism as an area of mutual interest, recognising the potential to further strengthen collaboration between Seychelles and South Africa in this sector.

Sports cooperation also featured in the discussions, particularly as Seychelles prepares to host the 2027 Indian Ocean Island Games. Building on the existing MoU with South Africa's High-Performance Centre, discussions highlighted opportunities for technical assistance, specialised coaching and structured training to support the preparation of Seychellois athletes.

President Herminie also acknowledged the contribution of the outgoing High Commissioner, H.E. Dr Hlamalani Nelly Manzini, in advancing bilateral relations during her tenure.

High Commissioner April will be based in Mauritius.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.