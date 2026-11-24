MENAFN - Trend News Agency)An explosion occurred this morning after a fourth oil tanker, attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz illegally, struck a naval mine, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran reported.

"Prior to this vessel, three other oil tankers attempted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz illegally. Despite warnings from the IRGC Navy, the tankers, which struck a naval mine, were forced to return to the Persian Gulf," the report noted.

The IRGC warned that using unauthorized routes through the Strait of Hormuz will lead to nothing but explosions and fires.

The latest incident took place amid renewed tensions between the United States and Iran, which escalated on July 8.

On that day, the US Armed Forces launched several waves of strikes on Iranian territory, claiming they were in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes marked the first such US military action since a memorandum was signed between Washington and Tehran.

US President Donald Trump announced the termination of the ceasefire with Iran on the same day.

In response, Tehran began striking US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

The conflict has brought maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz to a virtual standstill.