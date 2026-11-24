MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Real estate teams can now simply describe the land they are looking for, by text or voice, and discover off-market deals across 33,000 U.S. jurisdictions, with zoning and feasibility already evaluated.

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Somewhere in your target market there's a parcel that fits your buy box. It is not listed for sale. Its rules sit in one of roughly 30,000 local zoning codes, some of them still drawn by hand. And while your team pieces it together from county websites, GIS layers and spreadsheets, another buyer may already be calling the owner.







ArchiWise brings AI to real estate pre-development. Developers can search for land in plain English or by voice, then instantly see zoning, development potential and feasibility for each matching parcel.

Today ArchiWise released a major update to its AI site selection platform that changes how developers and land acquisition teams find and vet land. Land acquisition teams, along with real estate investors and brokers, can now find land that fits their criteria, including off-market parcels. Now you can check what can be built there and see whether the numbers could work, all in one place and in minutes. It brings land acquisition software and real estate site selection software together, so the search, the zoning check and the deal pipeline sit in one place.

The problem, in numbers



About 30,000 separate zoning codes govern land in the US, each written and maintained locally.

17,500 pages: the zoning text researchers found for just 123 towns in Maine. Some towns never provided a complete code at all.

Hand-drawn maps: some US jurisdictions still publish zoning maps drawn by hand. One platform instead: ArchiWise covers 160M+ parcels across 20,000+ cities, with 600,000+ GIS layers and 1,200+ data points per parcel.

What changes with the update

Site selection used to start with a map, a dozen browser tabs and a spreadsheet. With the update, it starts with a question.

Ask. Type or say what you are looking for, for example: "Two to five acres zoned for multifamily, within 20 minutes of downtown, owned by the same entity for 15+ years."Screen. See zoning, permitted uses, setbacks, height, FAR, overlays, flood and hazard flags, permits and sales history for each match. Comparable sales nearby are shown too, so you can judge demand before you commit.Test. Run massing within zoning limits and see units, floor area, cost, revenue and yield on cost update as the scheme changes.Reach the owner. View the owning entity, their other parcels and mailing address, plus skip-traced phone and email where available.The first pass of a land development feasibility study, which used to take weeks, now takes minutes, before you pay for surveys or consultants.Shortlisted parcels can be saved to a project, compared side by side and turned into a zoning report to share with partners or an investment committee."Most land deals don't die at the closing table. They die on page 40 of a zoning code, three weeks after someone got excited about a parcel," said Christopher Vardanyan, Co-founder of ArchiWise. "We built ArchiWise so teams can learn that in minutes, and spend their weeks on the sites that are actually worth it."Zoning is often the point where a promising deal stalls. ArchiWise turns the local zoning code for each parcel into plain answers on permitted uses, height and density. Teams can see in minutes whether a site deserves a closer look or should be dropped, instead of finding out weeks later.

Who it's for

Most real estate development software starts after the land is bought, but ArchiWise covers the step before that: choosing the right site.



Land acquisition teams: screen more sites per person and know what you can build before you make an offer.

Real estate developers and real estate investors: find off-market land and long-held parcels before they hit the market.

Brokers: do not just send a listing. Show buyers what can be built on it. Architects and planners: test what fits on a site before design work begins.

ArchiWise helps you analyze early-stage decisions and does not replace professional judgment or the verification a transaction requires.

Book a demo







ArchiWise answers every early-stage development question in one platform: where to build, what can be built, whether the deal pencils and whether it will get approved. That cuts site feasibility from weeks to minutes.

About ArchiWise

ArchiWise is an AI-powered site selection platform for real estate developers, land acquisition teams, investors and brokers. Users can search for sites in plain English or by voice and find off-market land opportunities across 160M+ parcels nationwide. ArchiWise brings zoning analysis, area intelligence, feasibility analysis and owner research into one platform. Teams spend less time on manual pre-development due diligence and can act on high-potential sites ahead of the competition.

Press Inquiries

Christopher Vardanyan

chris [at] archiwise.ai



A video accompanying this announcement is available here: