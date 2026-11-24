MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) National PR agency earns five finalist honors, including PR Campaign of the Year recognition for Little Debbie Ice Cream Sandwiches

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identity, one of the nation's leading independent public relations, marketing and creative agencies, today announced it has been named a finalist in five categories at Ragan's 2026 PR Daily Awards, including Agency of the Year and the prestigious PR Campaign of the Year Award of Distinction. The honors recognize the agency's continued national growth and its integrated communications campaign supporting the launch of Little Debbie Ice Cream Sandwiches on behalf of client partners Hudsonville Ice Cream and Little Debbie Ice Cream. Andrea Trapani, managing partner of Identity, made the announcement.

Presented by Ragan Communications, the annual PR Daily Awards recognize outstanding public relations campaigns, agencies and communications professionals for their strategy, creativity and measurable results. Identity was selected as a finalist in the following categories:



Agency of the Year

Award of Distinction - PR Campaign of the Year

Product Launch

Food and Beverage Campaign Consumer Packaged Goods Campaign

“Our ambition has always been to build Identity into an integrated PR agency that stands alongside the best in the country,” said Andrea Trapani, managing partner of Identity.“Being named an Agency of the Year finalist is an important validation of that vision and a testament to the exceptional people, clients and partnerships that make Identity what it is today. We're equally proud to see our work recognized across multiple campaign categories, demonstrating the creativity, strategic thinking and business impact our team delivers.”

The nationally recognized campaign introduced Little Debbie Ice Cream Sandwiches through a fully integrated communications program combining earned media, influencer engagement, social media and creative storytelling. The campaign generated more than 220 media mentions, reaching an estimated media audience of 1.3 billion, while producing more than 25 million impressions across Instagram and TikTok. The launch also contributed to Little Debbie Ice Cream Sandwiches becoming a best-selling product at major national grocery retailers.

The five finalist honors build on a year of significant national recognition for Identity. Earlier in 2026, the agency earned the PRNEWS Platinum Award for Campaign of the Year: Consumer Products & Retail for the same Little Debbie Ice Cream Sandwiches launch, along with three additional honorable mentions. Identity was also named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies and the 2027 PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 120 for the fourth consecutive year.

Identity is trusted by more than 100 companies to lead and manage their integrated communications programs. The firm provides strategic counsel and execution across modern PR, marketing and creative services, spanning media relations and corporate reputation, marketing and growth, and brand strategy and creative design. Identity supports clients across more than a dozen industries, including Motown Museum, Hudsonville Ice Cream, Zehnder's of Frankenmuth, JLL, Easton Town Center, Sodexo U.S., M1 Concourse, Nationwide Realty Investors and Verizon Partner Solutions, among many others.

Winners of the 2026 PR Daily Awards will be announced during an awards luncheon on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2026, at City Winery in New York City. For more information and a complete list of finalists, visit Ragan's 2026 PR Daily Awards.

About Identity

Identity is an independent, nationally recognized public relations agency helping companies connect reputation to revenue. Headquartered in Michigan and serving clients throughout the United States, Identity combines deep industry expertise with a modern approach spanning all areas of communications. The firm currently supports more than 100 client programs across more than a dozen industries, working across business models to solve complex communications challenges. Identity is a two-time national finalist for Agency of the Year and has been named to the PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 120 for multiple consecutive years, recognizing the industry's most innovative and impactful PR and communications firms. To learn more, visit Identity at

Frequently Asked Questions About Identity and the 2026 PR Daily Awards

What is Identity?

Identity is an independent, nationally recognized public relations, marketing and creative agency headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan. The firm helps companies connect reputation to revenue through integrated communications programs spanning media relations, corporate reputation, marketing and growth, brand strategy and creative services.

What recognition did Identity receive at the 2026 PR Daily Awards?

Identity was named a finalist in five categories: Agency of the Year, PR Campaign of the Year, Product Launch, Food and Beverage Campaign and Consumer Packaged Goods Campaign.

Which campaign earned Identity four finalist honors?

The recognition highlights Identity's integrated national campaign supporting the launch of Little Debbie Ice Cream Sandwiches, created in partnership with Hudsonville Ice Cream and Little Debbie Ice Cream.

What results did the Little Debbie Ice Cream Sandwiches campaign generate?

The campaign generated more than 220 media mentions, an estimated media audience of 1.3 billion and more than 25 million Instagram and TikTok impressions. The launch also helped establish Little Debbie Ice Cream Sandwiches as a best-selling product at major national grocery retailers.

What are the Ragan PR Daily Awards?

Ragan's PR Daily Awards recognize excellence in public relations, marketing and communications. The annual awards celebrate outstanding agencies, campaigns, teams and individuals for their strategy, creativity and measurable impact.

What other national recognition has Identity received in 2026?

Identity was named to the 2026 Inc. 5000, received the PRNEWS Platinum Award for Campaign of the Year: Consumer Products & Retail and earned a place on the PRNEWS 2027 Agency Elite Top 120 for the fourth consecutive year.

CONTACT

Andrea Trapani

313.220.9500

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