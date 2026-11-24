The Summit unveiled the Global Knowledge Index 2026, with the UAE ranking first in the Arab world & Switzerland leading globally, followed by Singapore & Sweden

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the special edition of Knowledge Summit was held in Dubai under the theme 'Knowledge: Navigating Crises in a Changing World.'The event, jointly organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), convened officials, experts, thought leaders, and decision-makers from around the globe to explore ways to advance knowledge and strengthen its role in addressing global challenges.During the Summit, UNDP, in partnership with MBRF, announced the results of the 10th edition of the Global Knowledge Index (GKI). Covering 195 countries, the GKI serves as a global reference tool. The UAE ranked first among Arab countries, while Switzerland secured first place globally, followed by Singapore and Sweden.In his opening speech, His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, stated:“The special edition of Knowledge Summit showcases an ambitious journey which started over a decade ago, positioning the event as a leading platform for exploring critical issues that impact human development. Moreover, MBRF continues to enhance the Summit's diverse pathways, linking its themes to development priorities. We further remain committed to enhancing cooperation in the fields of research and innovation through the Summit, led by a vision to strengthen global knowledge systems and enhance their impact.”The winners of the ninth edition of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award (MBRKA) were honored at the Summit. In the 'Individuals' category, the Award was presented to Professor Henry Snaith, Binks Professor of Renewable Energy at the University of Oxford, United Kingdom, and Professor Sir Partha Dasgupta, Frank Ramsey Professor Emeritus of Economics at the University of Cambridge. In the 'Organizations' category, the Award was presented to the GREEN Olympiad, an initiative by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), India.Marking an important milestone in the development of the Knowledge Project, the updated version of the Knowledge4All portal was launched. Featuring a modern design and a more accessible user experience, the portal streamlines access to knowledge content.His Excellency Dr. Abdallah Al Dardari, UN Assistant Secretary-General and UNDP Assistant Administrator and Director of the Regional Bureau for Arab States, said:“Our world is faced with diverse challenges, risks, and accelerating changes due to conflicts, economic crises, climate threats, and rapid transformations in technology and AI. Amid these shifts, Knowledge Summit serves as an ideal avenue to exchange ideas and build impactful partnerships, contributing to shaping a bright future defined by hope and stability.”The Summit also saw the launch of a report titled 'Knowledge: Navigating Crises in a Changing World,' which links GKI findings to proactive, resilient approaches for managing disasters and crises. Four policy briefs were also unveiled. Drawing on a policy roundtable held during Knowledge Summit 2025, they combine expert insights, the latest international evidence, and practical recommendations for policymakers.The Summit's diverse sessions explored key global issues and challenges, including the readiness of future governments to confront crises in a changing world and the skills needed in the new economy. Following the success of this special edition, Knowledge Summit has further consolidated its role in driving lasting impact by fostering meaningful dialogue and transforming knowledge into action.

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Knowledge Summit 2026 drives knowledge excellence, convenes global leaders to address pressing challenges News Provided By Orient Planet Group November 24, 2026, 12:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, International Organizations, World & Regional



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