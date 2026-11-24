SANY Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

SANY Advances Toward an AI-Native Robotics Future at bauma CHINA 2026

24.11.2026 / 12:20 CET/CEST

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SHANGHAI, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Step into SANY's intelligence hall at bauma CHINA 2026, and tomorrow's job site is already at work. An autonomous wheel loader plans its own route and loads material unaided. A 100-tonne mining truck stands without a cab. For the first time, SANY has gathered its intelligent capabilities under one roof, tracing three steps: machines redesigned for autonomy, fleets that work as one, and AI that runs the operation.



What visitors see is a strategy at work. SANY is building intelligence into its products, manufacturing and operations, believing the next decade of construction belongs to robotic machinery and AI agents. Machines Redesigned for Autonomy When no one needs to ride, the cab can go. In mining, the all-new SKT165Ei is the industry's first cab-less 100-tonne autonomous battery-electric mining truck, combining high power, fast charging and high safety. Removing the cab raises its payload ratio by 12 percent, an 800-volt platform with 2C fast charging recharges it in under 35 minutes, and it loads, hauls and dumps on its own under cloud dispatch, even where network coverage is weak.



In excavation, the E-MOVE prototype offers an early look at an all-electric excavator robot. The next step is many machines working as one. Fleets That Work as One Outside the hall, pavers and rollers built without cabs already work as one fleet. SANY's driverless paving fleets, the world's first in commercial use at scale, have logged more than 5,000 kilometers across more than 60 projects since 2019, including 480 hours of nonstop work on one expressway. One operator with a tablet supervises up to 15 machines.



Built for such a fleet, the new SSR360C-10E is an all-electric roller with no cab. Multi-agent scheduling lifts efficiency by more than 20 percent, it tracks its planned path to within 5 centimeters, and more than 1,000 kWh of batteries keep it working for more than 12 hours. AI That Runs the Whole Operation Intelligence then moves from machine to operation. At SANY's smart green concrete batching plant, AI controls production with zero manual intervention, and coordinated, low-carbon operation lifts operating efficiency by 20 percent. Making its global debut today, SanVIST is SANY's intelligent connectivity platform, upgraded from the MySANY app. Its built-in AI agent, SANY Neo, brings five capabilities: customer project operations, work guidance, repair diagnosis, task coordination and parts identification, helping customers manage entire projects anytime, anywhere. Behind every machine are four decades of operating data from job sites, mines and ports, now the foundation for training its AI. Moving toward becoming an AI-native robotics company and aiming to lead the way in industrial AI, SANY holds to one principle: machines take on the hardest work, people stay at the center, and job sites become safer, cleaner and more productive. Forging the Future Together.







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