MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Former Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) Krishnamurthy Subramanian on Tuesday said that whether India becomes a genuine pole in the international system by 2047 depends on achieving two things together -- growing consistently at 8 per cent or more in real terms and building the trade and defence partnerships.

Speaking to IANS, Subramanian said India's third place in the Lowy Institute's 'Asia Power Index' is welcome, especially the narrowing of the gap between India's resources and the influence it wields.

“For years, India has wielded less power than its endowments predict. That gap is now closing. A country becomes a major power not when it possesses resources, but when it converts them into influence that others must factor into their own calculations,” he stressed.

According to him, diplomatic influence remains India's strongest suit, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi now rated the second most effective leader in the region.

“Cultural influence rose, as did defence networks, helped by things like BrahMos sales to Southeast Asia. Economic relationships have improved by two places. These are precisely the conversion channels, and they are exactly where India has historically been weakest. Ranking third on future resources while ranking ninth on defence networks and seventh on economic relationships is the policy agenda for the next decade, written down in one table,” Subramanian told IANS.

Diplomatic influence remained India's strongest measure, with a score of 70.3 points and the Lowy Institute report noted that assessments of Prime Minister Modi's regional leadership improved significantly, with him moving up three places to become the second-most effective regional leader, behind Chinese President Xi Jinping.

India's future resources score climbed to 56.2 points, reflecting an improved economic outlook and the country's growth potential. "While its economy and diplomacy showed mixed results in 2026, India grew more influential in Asia," the report said, highlighting the country's expanding regional role.