MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 24 (IANS) Assam Police have arrested Rubul Das, president of the Anusuchit Jati Yuva-Chatra Parishad, for allegedly cheating several job aspirants of around Rs 21 lakh by promising them government jobs in the state's Fisheries Department and providing fake appointment letters, officials said on Tuesday.

Das was arrested from his apartment at Amulya Residency in Bamunimaidam following a joint operation by Dispur and Chandmari police, officials said.

According to the complaint filed by one of the alleged victims, Das had taken Rs 10 lakh from a youth on the assurance of securing him a government job in the Fisheries Department. After receiving the money, he allegedly provided the aspirant with a forged appointment letter.

Following the complaint, a case was registered at Dispur Police Station, and an investigation was initiated, leading to Das's arrest.

During a subsequent search of his residence, police reportedly seized several suspicious documents, along with seals and stamps suspected to have been used in the alleged recruitment fraud.

Investigators have also identified two other alleged victims, Jyoti Laskar and Krishnamoni Medhi, both residents of Nagaon district.

Das allegedly collected Rs 5.5 lakh from each of them during 2025 through cash payments and bank transactions, promising to arrange government employment. The two aspirants were reportedly sent fake appointment letters through WhatsApp. Police have registered the case as Dispur Police Station Case No. 848/26.

Das is expected to be produced before a court, with investigators likely to seek his custody for further questioning. The police are probing whether other individuals were involved in the alleged racket and whether additional job seekers were targeted using similar promises.

The arrest has also brought attention to the recruitment controversy surrounding the Assam Fisheries Development Corporation in 2021-22.

An anti-corruption investigation into alleged irregularities in the recruitment process had earlier resulted in the arrest of an Assam Civil Service officer and seven corporation employees.

Das had also contested the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from the Raha constituency as a candidate of the Raijor Dal.