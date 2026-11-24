MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has introduced a comprehensive policy for booking of parks with a single-window online portal making the entire process simpler, transparent and accessible, an official said on Tuesday.

The policy, framed under the advice of Lieutenant Governor and DDA Chairperson T.S. Sandhu, will make available 17 identified park locations and designated facilities like amphitheatres for regulated bookings across Delhi, the official said in a statement.

The initiative seeks to encourage citizens to experience and engage with nature beyond conventional recreation by providing opportunities to organise activities such as yoga and meditation sessions, nature and heritage walks, poetry readings, book discussions, literary festivals, art and craft exhibitions, workshops, educational programmes, cultural performances and community gatherings in the natural surroundings of DDA parks.

At the heart of the initiative is the proposed centralised, single-window online booking portal linked to the DDA website ()

The portal will bring the entire booking process onto a common digital platform, enabling applicants to explore available locations, check designated areas and capacities, understand applicable charges and submit applications and payments online, the statement said.

Applications, scrutiny, approvals and booking-related information will be facilitated through a streamlined digital process, bringing greater transparency, convenience and accountability to park bookings, it added.

Under the policy, designated open park spaces have been classified under Category A, with three sub-categories based on the anticipated peak gathering -- Category A1: Small gatherings of up to 200 persons; Category A2: Medium gatherings of more than 200 and up to 500 persons; and Category A3: Large gatherings of more than 500 persons.

Specialised facilities such as amphitheatres, and other designated venues will be available under Category B, with separate provisions for half-day and full-day bookings and for ticketed and non-ticketed events, the statement added.

The policy identifies 17 park locations, including Swarna Jayanti Park, Rohini; Chitragupta Park, Rohini; G-8 Lake Park, Hari Nagar; District Park, Paschim Vihar; Sandesh Vihar, Pitampura; Lake Park, Pitampura; District Parks in Dwarka; Indraprastha Park (Millennium Park); Sanjay Lake; Asita – Yamuna River Front; Coronation Park; Astha Kunj; Hauz Khas Park; Baansera and Mehrauli Archaeological Park.

In addition, designated amphitheatres at locations such as Indraprastha Park, Astha Kunj, Utsav Ground, Vasant Udyan, Tughlaqabad Recreational Park, Sanjay Lake and Coronation Park are proposed to be made available, subject to notified capacities and operational readiness, the statement said.

A significant feature of the policy is the emphasis on making nature accessible to children and young learners.

The initiative is intended to take learning beyond classroom boundaries and provide children with opportunities to connect with nature, observe biodiversity, appreciate the environment and participate in creative and collaborative activities in open green spaces, the statement added.

Schools booking parks for other purposes will also be eligible for a 50 per cent concession on applicable booking charges, subject to the policy provisions.