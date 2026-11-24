MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) The Delhi Jal Board's Late Payment Surcharge (LPSC) Rebate Scheme has yielded benefits worth Rs 3,618.73 crore to over five lakh consumers, an official said on Tuesday.

As part of the scheme, the DJB has collected Rs 1,076.15 crore towards the principal amount of the outstanding dues, said Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh.

“According to the latest progress figures, 5,66,349 consumers across residential and commercial categories have availed the benefits of the scheme,” he said.

He said under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi government remains committed to making the DJB more transparent, financially sustainable and responsive to the needs of consumers.

The Minister said out of 13,39,018 eligible residential consumers, 5,48,074 have availed the rebate, taking the participation level to approximately 41 per cent.

“The DJB Board has collected Rs 854.54 crore towards the principal amount from this category, while residential consumers have received LPSC rebate benefits worth Rs 1,886.89 crore,” he said.

Parvesh Sahib Singh said,“What makes this response particularly encouraging is that consumers are coming forward voluntarily to clear their outstanding dues. People are making these payments without any pressure, and this reflects their willingness to resolve pending liabilities when they are given a meaningful opportunity for relief.”

“Our intention is not merely to recover dues, but to make it easier for every eligible consumer to settle their account and get the benefit of the rebate. We are grateful to the residential and commercial consumers who are responding positively to this initiative,” he said.

Sharing details about the commercial consumers, the Minister said,“Out of 70,312 eligible commercial consumers, 18,275 have availed the scheme, representing approximately 26 per cent participation.”

“Despite the commercial category being brought under the scheme at a later stage, the response has been encouraging. The principal amount collected from this category stands at Rs 221.61 crore, while commercial consumers have benefited from LPSC rebates worth Rs 1,731.84 crore,” he said.