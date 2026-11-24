MENAFN - IANS) Lakhpat (Gujarat), Nov 24 (IANS) The historic Lakhpat Gurudwara Sahib in Gujarat's Kutch district witnessed religious celebrations on Tuesday on the occasion of the 557th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev, with devotees remembering the Sikhism founder's message of humanity, equality, service and communal harmony.

Situated in the border region of Kutch, the Gurudwara is regarded as an important spiritual and historical landmark. According to local tradition, Guru Nanak Dev stayed at Lakhpat during one of his journeys towards Sindh, Mecca and Medina.

The site is also associated with the belief that Guru Nanak Dev meditated there for several days and left behind some of his belongings, including his footwear (Padukas), which are preserved at the Gurudwara.

The historic shrine suffered extensive damage in the devastating 2001 Gujarat earthquake. It was subsequently restored through conservation efforts that sought to preserve its traditional architecture and historical character. The restoration received the UNESCO Asia-Pacific Heritage Conservation Award in 2004, recognising the efforts to protect the site's cultural significance.

Speaking to IANS, Gurvender Singh, General Secretary of the Lal Tekri Gurudwara Sahib Prabandhak Committee, said Guru Nanak Dev's teachings transcended religious boundaries and encouraged people to live together in harmony.

He said Guru Nanak ji's message was that human beings should not be divided on the basis of religion but should recognise their common relationship with the Almighty. His teachings encouraged people to eat together, serve one another and work for the welfare of humanity, Singh added.

He said the Gurudwara was particularly significant because of Guru Nanak Dev's association with the place and the belongings preserved there. He also said that preparations for Prakash Parv had been underway for several days, with devotees participating in 'seva' and religious activities.

The celebrations included the recitation of Akhand Path, kirtan and the serving of langar. A new langar hall, equipped with several facilities, has also been established with government support. The Gurudwara has been recognised as a heritage site.

Amar Singh, another member of the Sikh community, told IANS that Guru Nanak Dev taught people to maintain a balance between spiritual devotion and their worldly responsibilities.

He said the Guru ji encouraged people to remember the Almighty while performing their duties, lead simple lives, and avoid unnecessary rituals and religious practices that distracted them from the essential values of humanity.

"According to Gurbani, all religions deserve equal respect, while humanity and good conduct towards fellow human beings remain of utmost importance," he said, congratulating the government for organising the celebrations.

Lovinder Kaur, President of the Lal Tekri Sabha, told IANS that five Akhand Path programmes had been organised as part of the Prakash Parv celebrations. Each Akhand Path takes around three days to complete. The recitations began on November 14 and concluded on November 24, coinciding with the birth anniversary celebrations.

She said Guru Nanak Dev spoke against divisions based on caste and religion and travelled to different regions, including Sikkim and China, with his disciples to spread his message and dispel ignorance.

The Lakhpat Gurudwara continues to preserve this legacy through its religious traditions and community service. Its history, restoration and association with Guru Nanak Dev make it an important symbol of Kutch's cultural and spiritual heritage.

Guru Nanak Dev's message of 'Sarbat Da Bhala' -- the welfare of all -- continues to underline the importance of compassion, equality and peaceful coexistence across communities.