(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Omdia market share data for 2025 continues to show Milestone as the market leader across the EMEA region, with a 19 per cent share of a market now worth USD 573 million.
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Leading across EMEA
Milestone Systems is the largest single provider of video management software (VMS) and Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS) in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), according to 2025 market share data from technology research and advisory group Omdia.
Milestone has nearly one-fifth (19.1 per cent) of the overall EMEA market, which includes the UK and Ireland – a market-leading position that hasn't altered since 2021.
Video drives operational value across industries
Across the EMEA region, the VMS and video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) market grew 10 per cent in 2025 to USD 573 million, and the Middle East and Eastern Europe saw particular growth.
Omdia's figures come at a time when organizations across EMEA are increasingly using video to support operational decision-making alongside security. Across traffic management, transportation, retail and manufacturing, video data is helping organizations better understand how sites and services perform and make more informed decisions.
An open platform for changing customer needs
Morten Illum, Chief Revenue Officer, Milestone Systems, said:
“This ranking reflects what customers across EMEA continue to look for: open, flexible video technology that gives them choice today and room to evolve tomorrow. Together with our partner community, we help customers design systems around their specific needs, while future-proofing their investment as AI and cloud technologies transform the value of video beyond security.”
Milestone's leading position is built on three key offerings: Milestone XProtect® video management software, Milestone BriefCam® AI-powered analytics and Milestone Arcules® cloud VSaaS. Together, they give organizations the flexibility to deploy video on-premises, in the cloud or across hybrid environments, while adding analytics without replacing existing systems.
Driving the Next Era of Intelligent Security in the Middle East
Milestone Systems' growth across the Middle East region was reflected in its recent Milestone Solution Summit Dubai, held on 6 October 2026. Organizations are seeking integrated technologies that go beyond traditional video surveillance to improve situational awareness, enable faster decision-making, and support operational efficiency. Milestone's open-platform approach, through solutions such as XProtect®, allows businesses and government entities to integrate video management, AI analytics, access control, cameras, and other security technologies into a unified ecosystem tailored to their needs.
By showcasing real-world applications, encouraging technology interoperability and addressing evolving regional security requirements, Milestone is well positioned to capitalize on the MENA region's growing investment in smart infrastructure, digital transformation and intelligent security.
Louise Bou Rached, Director- Middle East, Turkey, and Africa, said:
“Across the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa, we are seeing a clear shift in how organizations approach video technology, with a stronger focus on intelligence, integration and real business value. Our Dubai Summit was a great opportunity to demonstrate how an open platform, combined with the right technologies and partners, can turn this potential into real-world solutions.
For me, collaboration is what makes the difference. By bringing the right expertise together, we can help customers get more value from their data, address evolving security challenges and build solutions that are not only relevant today but ready for what comes next.
The opportunity across META is significant. By combining innovation, an open platform and strong partner collaboration, we can help organizations turn data into actionable insights, make smarter decisions and create lasting business value. That's how we move the industry forward, together.”
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Source – Omdia, Video Surveillance & Analytics Market Share Database – Spotlight 2026, June, 2026. Results are not an endorsement of Milestone. Any reliance on these results is at the third party's own risk.
About Milestone Systems
Milestone Systems is a world leader in data-driven video technology used in industries as diverse as manufacturing, airports, law enforcement, retail, and traffic management. We provide a clear picture of how to create a safer, better, and more prosperous world. Our product suite includes XProtect video management software, BriefCam AI-powered analytics, and Arcules cloud VSaaS. It helps our customers learn from the past, understand the present, and predict the future. Milestone is also advancing responsible Vision AI through Project Hafnia, the world's largest regulatory-compliant video data library, and brighter AI anonymization technology. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Milestone employs more than 1,500 people worldwide and has been an independent company in the Canon Group since 2014.
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