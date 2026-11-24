Source – Omdia, Video Surveillance & Analytics Market Share Database – Spotlight 2026, June, 2026. Results are not an endorsement of Milestone. Any reliance on these results is at the third party's own risk. About Milestone Systems Milestone Systems is a world leader in data-driven video technology used in industries as diverse as manufacturing, airports, law enforcement, retail, and traffic management. We provide a clear picture of how to create a safer, better, and more prosperous world. Our product suite includes XProtect video management software, BriefCam AI-powered analytics, and Arcules cloud VSaaS. It helps our customers learn from the past, understand the present, and predict the future. Milestone is also advancing responsible Vision AI through Project Hafnia, the world's largest regulatory-compliant video data library, and brighter AI anonymization technology. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Milestone employs more than 1,500 people worldwide and has been an independent company in the Canon Group since 2014. For more information visit: . For news and other press releases, visit our Newsroom.